Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys quite often looked like the best team in the NFL during the regular season last year. However, things took a drastic turn for the Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round game against the Green Bay Packers, as they were completely blown away by the Jordan Love-led team.
The Cowboys' story has been quite the same for the past two decades, as the team has failed to live up to expectations. This upcoming season is huge for the franchise, as both Prescott and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy are under pressure to deliver, or else this might be their last year in Dallas.
Which teams will the Cowboys face this upcoming season? Let's take a look at the full fixture list for the NFC East franchise.
Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2024 and Opponents
The Cowboys will start their season with a trip to Cleveland, and it will be interesting to see how Dak Prescott will fare against arguably the best defense in the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys Home Schedule 2024
The Cowboys' home opener will be in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys Away Schedule 2024
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Season Outlook
Dak Prescott will be a free agent next year, and if the team once again falls short in the playoffs, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jerry Jones decided to move away from him. Last year, the 30-year-old quarterback had the best season of his career and could have won the MVP award, but the playoff loss against the Packers quickly destroyed whatever Prescott did in the regular season.
Mike McCarthy is also in the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, and he is unlikely to return next year. Bill Belichick is among the leading candidates that the franchise could look to get next year, which means that many players will have to prove this season that they deserve to be a part of the world's most valuable sports franchise going forward.
Based on how the offseason has gone for the Cowboys, many expect the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East this year. If Prescott doesn't play like he did last year, there is a possibility that America's team could potentially miss the playoffs, as teams in the NFC North and NFC West could easily have a better record than them.