Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys quite often looked like the best team in the NFL during the regular season last year. However, things took a drastic turn for the Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round game against the Green Bay Packers, as they were completely blown away by the Jordan Love-led team.

The Cowboys' story has been quite the same for the past two decades, as the team has failed to live up to expectations. This upcoming season is huge for the franchise, as both Prescott and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy are under pressure to deliver, or else this might be their last year in Dallas.

Which teams will the Cowboys face this upcoming season? Let's take a look at the full fixture list for the NFC East franchise.

Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Cowboys will start their season with a trip to Cleveland, and it will be interesting to see how Dak Prescott will fare against arguably the best defense in the NFL.

Week Date Opponent Time (All in ET) Channel 1 September 8 Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM FOX 2 September 15 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 3 September 22 Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM FOX 4 September 26 New York Giants 8:15 PM Prime Video 5 October 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC 6 October 13 Detroit Lions 4:25 PM FOX 7 BYE





8 October 27 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM NBC 9 November 3 Atlanta Falcons 4:25 PM FOX 10 November 10 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM CBS 11 November 18 Houston Texans 8:15 PM ESPN 12 November 24 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 13 November 28 New York Giants 4:30 PM FOX 14 December 9 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ESPN 15 December 16 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 16 December 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC 17 December 29 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM FOX 18 TBD Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Dallas Cowboys Home Schedule 2024

The Cowboys' home opener will be in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

Week Date Opponent Time (All in ET) Channel 2 September 15 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 3 September 22 Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM FOX 6 October 13 Detroit Lions 4:25 PM FOX 10 November 10 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM CBS 11 November 18 Houston Texans 8:15 PM ESPN 13 November 28 New York Giants 4:30 PM FOX 14 December 9 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ESPN 16 December 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC 18 TBD Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Dallas Cowboys Away Schedule 2024

Week Date Opponent Time (All in ET) Channel 1 September 8 Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM FOX 4 September 26 New York Giants 8:15 PM Prime Video 5 October 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC 8 October 27 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM NBC 9 November 3 Atlanta Falcons 4:25 PM FOX 12 November 24 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 15 December 16 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 17 December 29 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM FOX

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Season Outlook

Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

Dak Prescott will be a free agent next year, and if the team once again falls short in the playoffs, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jerry Jones decided to move away from him. Last year, the 30-year-old quarterback had the best season of his career and could have won the MVP award, but the playoff loss against the Packers quickly destroyed whatever Prescott did in the regular season.

Mike McCarthy is also in the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, and he is unlikely to return next year. Bill Belichick is among the leading candidates that the franchise could look to get next year, which means that many players will have to prove this season that they deserve to be a part of the world's most valuable sports franchise going forward.

Based on how the offseason has gone for the Cowboys, many expect the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East this year. If Prescott doesn't play like he did last year, there is a possibility that America's team could potentially miss the playoffs, as teams in the NFC North and NFC West could easily have a better record than them.