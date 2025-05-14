Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2025: Dates, time, TV channel, opponents and season outlook

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2025 season intending to return to the playoffs. Jerry Jones' team missed out on the postseason in 2024 after posting a 7-10 record. It was the first time the Cowboys missed the playoffs in four years.

The owner and general manager made some adjustments in the offseason, so Dallas fans likely have high expectations.

Let's take a look at the Cowboys' schedule for the 2025 season.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 schedule and opponents

The Dallas Cowboys will open their season with a trip to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be at Lincoln Financial Field and will be broadcast on NBC.

Another notable matchup is on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs.

(This will be updated as more games are revealed)

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1

Sept 4, 2025

Eagles

8:20 P.M

NBC

2

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

3

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

4

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

5

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

6

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

7

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

8

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

9

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

10

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

11

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

12

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

13

Nov 27, 2025

Chiefs

4:30 p.m

NBC

14

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

15

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

16

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

17

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD



Dallas Cowboys 2025 home schedule

The Dallas Cowboys will have eight games at home in 2025. They will face the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 13

Nov 27, 2025

Chiefs

4:30 p.m

NBC



Dallas Cowboys 2025 away schedule

The Cowboys have nine road games in the 2025 NFL season. They will visit the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1

Sept 4, 2025

Eagles

7:20 P.M

NBC



Dallas Cowboys 2025 season outlook

Dallas enters the 2025 regular season with Dak Prescott as its starting quarterback. The perennial Pro Bowler is recovering from a hamstring injury but is on track to start in Week 1 against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in decades, and Jerry Jones could be getting less patient to end the drought. The owner and general manager traded for George Pickens to give Prescott a new weapon, and he hired Brian Schottenheimer as the team's coach.

Dallas plays in a stacked NFC, and it needs to post at least a much better win total than last year to reach the postseason. The days of coasting through the regular season are long gone.

However, the Cowboys still have a Micah Parsons-sized contractual issue to resolve. With Trey Hendrickson holding out in Cincinnati, they should sort out the future of their best defensive player before the preseason games begin.

