3 reasons why Cowboys should avoid signing Odell Beckham Jr.

If the Cowboys were to bring Odell Beckham Jr. onboard their 2022 campaign, it's vital that they first carefully assess the circumstances before inking a deal. The team's splashy and eye-catching moves in recent history haven't delivered any substantial fruits, suggesting they should focus more on substance than flair.

With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still an available free agent, whoever decides to ink the former Pro Bowler will certainly garner NFL headlines.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always been drawn to headline grabbers, he could be making a monumental mistake by bringing Beckham in. Though the game tape on Beckham is very appealing, signing him to a long-term deal would only exacerbate the current problems on the Cowboys roster.

With this list, we dive into three reasons why signing Odell Beckham Jr. would be a questionable move.

#3 He's unlikely to add value to the Cowboys

Admittedly, Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to be well on his way to proving his doubters wrong. After being pushed to the side and discarded in Cleveland, Beckham Jr. had a chance to reinvent himself in Los Angeles in Sean McVay's zone-run offense.

However, his numbers were mostly unimpressive. In eight games, the wideout racked up just 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Nonetheless, despite his meager production, Beckham had it all clicking during the Rams' Super Bowl showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The wide receiver torched their secondary, going for 52 yards on just two catches and a touchdown grab.

However, just when it appeared as though Beckham was on his way to a monstrous game, he crumbled with a torn ACL.

Beckham is prioritizing his rehab stint at the moment, but due to the lengthy recovery process of a torn ACL (typically 9-12 months), Beckham is unlikely to help whatever team he signs with until the postseason.

For Dallas, crossing their fingers and hoping that the wideout's recovery timeline speeds up simply doesn't make sense. Had Beckham been fully fit and healthy, not only would Dallas be justified in their attempts to sign him, but more than likely, Beckham wouldn’t be available on the market.

#2 Age

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Currently, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be in the early stages of a youth movement. Some of the best players on Dallas' roster are also the youngest players. With the unexpected trade of wide receiver Amari Cooper, the Cowboys will now lean heavily on the team's young guns.

CeeDee Lamb, their eccentric yet incredibly talented wide receiver, will likely become Dak Prescott’s most cherished offensive weapon. The newly turned 23-year-old wrapped up his second season in the league by registering career highs across the board, including receiving yards of 1,102 and six touchdowns.

Joining Lamb on the field every Sunday will be 26-year-old Michael Gallup, as well as 25-year-old Dalton Schultz.

While Beckham isn't necessarily considered old, signing him would go against the current direction of Dallas. At the age of 29, he'll be 30 by the time he's fully fit and ready to go following his torn ACL.

Moreover, under normal circumstances, players who suffer catastrophic injuries such as torn ACLs usually take one full year following their return to get back to their previous form.

Although still immensely talented, Dallas should avoid latching onto an aging wide receiver with several question marks surrounding their recovery.

#1 Too much attention

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams Practice & Media Day

For most of Jerry Jones' tenure as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, there's no such thing as too much. Even as Dallas languished in football mediocrity following four consecutive missed attempts to make the playoffs from 2010 to 2013, Jones proudly boasted of his team’s overwhelming talent.

Even now, several decades removed from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, Jones continues to make headlines and splashy moves. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. would serve as a perpetual nauseating pattern. Newspaper headlines and sports talk media shows across the world will push Dallas to the top of their discussions.

However, as their season gets underway, the added attention that Beckham undoubtedly demands will do nothing more than heap unnecessary pressure on the shoulders of the Cowboys.

Dallas is coming off a terrific year, finishing the season with a record of 12-5. Building upon their success should be priority number one. Doing so while accommodating the ego of a star like Beckham will not help at all.

