Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 27, 2025 06:18 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2025 NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more active teams during the 2025 NFL draft. Jerry Jones' side drafted nine players to fill up numerous gaping holes on their roster.

The Cowboys are looking to return to the playoffs after a disappointing regular season last year. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer will look to get the best out of their newly acquired talent.

Following Round 7 of the draft, the Dallas Cowboys made several undrafted free agent signings. These players will get the chance to compete for places and potentially make the final 53-player squad.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Cowboys UDFA signings so far:

  1. Alijah Clark, Safety, Syracuse
  2. Bruce Harmon, Cornerback, Stephen F. Austin
  3. Josh Kelly, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech
  4. Justin Barron, Linebacker, Syracuse
  5. Mike Smith Jr., Defensive Back, Eastern Kentucky
  6. Rivaldo Fairweather, Tight End, Auburn
  7. Traeshon Holden, Wide Receiver, Oregon
  8. Tyler Neville, Tight End, Virginia
  9. Zion Childress, Cornerback, Kentucky

Kentucky product Zion Childress joins a Dallas Cowboys side that failed to select a safety in this year's draft. The former Wildcats defensive back played in numerous roles across the defensive backfield during his collegiate career. He'll now look to compete for a roster spot on Brian Schottenheimer's side.

The Cowboys also addressed a need at wide receiver by signing Traeshon Holden as an undrafted free agent. Holden is fresh off a decent collegiate career spent with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks.

The Cowboys rounded out the UDFA moves by adding two Syracuse defenders in linebacker Justin Barron and defensive back Alijah Clark.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL draft: A recap

Here's a rundown of the Dallas Cowboys' picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team made at least one pick in all but the fourth round, with their most picks coming in Round 7.

  • Round 1, No. 12: Tyler Booker, Guard, Alabama
  • Round 2, No. 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Defensive End, Boston College
  • Round 3, No. 76: Shavon Revel Jr., Cornerback, East Carolina
  • Round 5, No. 149: Jaydon Blue, Running Back, Texas
  • Round 5, No. 152: Shemar James, Linebacker, Florida
  • Round 6, No. 204 (from the Detroit Lions): Ajani Cornelius, Offensive Lineman, Oregon
  • Round 7, No. 217: Jay Toia, Defensive Tackle, UCLA
  • Round 7, No. 239: Phil Mafah, Running Back, Clemson
  • Round 7, No. 247: Tommy Akingbesote, Defensive Tackle, Maryland
