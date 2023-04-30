Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t do much during the 2023 NFL Draft. Aside from getting the Kansas City Chiefs' sixth-round selection (176th overall) for their 2024 fifth-rounder, the Cowboys held on to their remaining picks.

While the Cowboys had eight picks in the 2023 draft, their quest for new players continues by signing undrafted free agents.

Dallas has had success with UDFAs over the years. Mark Tuinei and Miles Austin became Pro Bowlers with the Cowboys. Everson Walls, Dan Bailey, and Tony Romo became All-Pros, while Drew Pearson and Cliff Harris became Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

The Dallas Cowboys hope their latest undrafted free-agent signings will have productive careers like the legends mentioned above. In the meantime, they would need to sign more players to fill the 90-man training camp roster.

Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agents Signings (Updating)

The Dallas Cowboys signed the following prospects after seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Hunter Kuepke, FB, North Dakota State

Tyrus Wheat, OLB, Mississippi State

Isaiah Land, DE, Florida A&M

David Durden, WR, West Florida

Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas

Princenton Fant, TE, Tennessee

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State

Jose Barbon, WR, Temple

T.J. Bass, G, Oregon

Durrell Johnson, OLB Liberty

Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

D’Angelo Mandell, CB, BYU

John Stephens Jr., WR, Louisiana

Kuepke led the Bison in rushing last season, averaging seven yards per attempt. He also helps North Dakota State with pass protection.

Wheat finished his final season at Mississippi State with 53 tackles (10.5 for losses), six sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception.

Land is the 2021 Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year Award recipient. He finished the season with 19 sacks and 25 ½ tackles for losses.

Durden had 54 receptions for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns for Division II school West Florida last year.

Bostick Jr. is a 2022 All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention. He is a three-year starter for the Jayhawks and started 13 games at left tackle in 2022.

Fant tallied 22 receptions for 241 yards and three touchdowns for the Volunteers. He is Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant’s cousin.

Moreno-Cropper is a 2022 First Team All-Mountain West Conference member. He finished his senior year at Fresno State with 84 receptions for 1,093 yards and five touchdowns.

Barbon had 72 catches for 918 yards and two touchdowns for the Owls last year. His 138 career receptions are the fourth-most in Temple history.

Pro Football Focus notes that Bass only allowed one sack out of 462 pass block snaps last year. He started in 34 games throughout three seasons for the Ducks.

Johnson has 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Liberty. He also had 120 total tackles, six passes deflected, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Brooks had 29 tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, and a forced fumble in his only year at Louisiana Tech.

Mandell finished his career at Brigham Young University with 90 total tackles (four for loss) and six pass deflections.

Stephens Jr. had 284 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for Louisiana last year. He only had one game of at least 50 receiving yards in college.

Details of the Dallas Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent Contracts

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared that Tyrus Wheat agreed to a deal with a $185,000 guaranteed salary and a $20,000 signing bonus. He also tweeted that Earl Bostick Jr. signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, including $220,000 guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston shared that Hunter Luepke signed a deal with a $180,000 base salary and a $20,000 bonus.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Here is the complete list of players selected by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 26 - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Round 2, Pick 58 - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Round 3, Pick 90 - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Round 4, Pick 129 - Viliami Fehoko, DE, San Jose State

Round 5, Pick 169 - Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina (compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 178 - Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss (compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 212 - Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Round 7, Pick 244 - Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

