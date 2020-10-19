The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T stadium for a Week 6 edition of "Monday Night Football."
The Cowboys are coming off a 37-34 victory over the New York Giants last week, which improved their record to 2-3 -- but Dallas unfortunately lost their franchise QB Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury. The Cardinals and second-year QB Kyler Murray also won in Week 5, defeating the New York Jets 30-10.
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Head To Head
This will be the 90th game between these two former NFC East rivals (the Cardinals are in the NFC West now), and the first at AT&T Stadium in six years.
The Cowboys lead the all-time series 56-32-1 and have a 31-14 record when playing at home.
Dallas Cowboys record: L W L L W
Arizona Cardinals record: W W L L W
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Team News
The Dallas Cowboys have no new injuries but they will miss QB Dak Prescott, who is out for the season due to an ankle injury. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is still out due a collarbone injury he suffered in Week 1.
Out for Cowboys: Dak Prescott, Leighton Vander Esch
Doubtful for Cowboys: None
The Arizona Cardinals have a couple of injury designations on the defensive side of the ball. Outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot) and Devon Kennard (calf) were limited participants during all three practice sessions during the week and are doubtful for the game on Monday. Offensive lineman DJ Humphries (back) is also questionable for the game.
Out for Cardinals: None
Doubtful for Cardinals: Dennis Gardeck, Davon Kennard, DJ Humphries
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Projected Starters
Dallas Cowboys:
QB: Andy Dalton
RB: Ezekiel Elliot, Tony Pollard
WR: Amaari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup
TE: Dalton Schultz
Arizona Cardinals:
QB: Kyler Murray
RB: Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald
TE: Dan Arnold
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction
The Arizona Cardinals seem to be a better bet to win this matchup as the Dallas Cowboys will be playing their first game with veteran QB Andy Dalton starting under center.
Also, the Cowboys' defense has been the easiest to score against for offenses around the league, as they have given up 30-plus points in their last four games.
Prediction: Arizona Cardinals for the W