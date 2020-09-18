Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Preview, Team News & more | NFL 2020-21

Dallas Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday for their first home game of the season.

Both the teams have played a game each and neither of them could register a win in their opening game. The Cowboys lost a close game to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 while the Falcons were well beaten by Russell Wilson & the Seattle Seahawks as they lost by a healthy 13 point margin, 38-25.

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Head to Head:

The Cowboys & Falcons have faced each other 28 times overall with the Cowboys holding a 17-11 advantage over their conference rivals. 9 of those 17 wins have come at home.

The last time both these teams played at the AT&T stadium was in 2015 when the Falcons won 39-28.

Dallas Cowboys form guide in the league: L

Atlanta Falcons form guide in the league: L

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Team News:

Dallas have a couple of injuries to report. Number one wide reciever Amari Cooper is doubtful for the game with a foot injury while first choice tight end Blake Jarwin is out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

Doubtful: Amari Cooper(WR)

Out: Blake Jarwin(TE)

Atlanta Falcons have just the one injury to report, star wide receiver Julio Jones is doubtful for the game with a hamstring injury.

Doubtful: Julio Jones (WR)

Out: None

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Predicted Starters:

Amari Cooper will be hoping to be fit for the game against Falcons

Dallas Cowboys:

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Ezekiel Elliot

WR: Amari Cooper(D), Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb

TE: Dalton Schultz

Atlanta Falcons:

Julio Jones = a stat-sheet-stuffer. @archerqb16 breaks down the success that #JetJones✈️ has had against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/j9qga5NAHb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2020

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Todd Gurley

WR: Julio Jones (D), Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage

TE: Hayden Hurst

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction:

This is going to be an offense heavy game as both the teams have elite offences but very questionable secondaries.

With a 52.5 over/under stake, this is expected to be the highest scoring game of this week. Dallas are the favorites with a -209 moneyline (bet $209, win $100) and with the Cowboys playing against a Falcons secondary which gave 38 points to the Seahawks, Dallas is one of the safer bets for this weekend.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys

