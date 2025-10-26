Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season
The Denver Broncos will host the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon, featuring a matchup between one of the league's premier offenses and one of its top defenses.
The Cowboys have been among the NFL's top offensive teams, averaging 390.6 offensive yards per game, but they have also been a bad defensive side, giving up more than 400 total yards per game. Having given up less than 274 yards per game this season, the Broncos own one of the league's top defensive units.
That said, the Broncos are the favorites going into this game as they have won their last four games and are now 5-2 overall. However, it would greatly boost the Cowboys' momentum in coach Brian Schottenheimer's debut season if they could somehow sneak a victory over the Broncos in Denver.
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
LDE
Zach Allen
NT
D.J. Jones
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
LLB
Alex Singleton
RLB
Justin Strnad
SLB
Nik Bonitto
LCB
Pat Surtain II
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
FS
Brandon Jones
RCB
Riley Moss
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
PK
Wil Lutz
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
KR
Tyler Badie
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup
Below is how the Cowboys are projected to line up on offense against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
QB
Dak Prescott
RB
Javonte Williams
WR
CeeDee Lamb
WR
George Pickens
WR
Jalen Tolbert
TE
Jake Ferguson
FB
Hunter Luepke
LT
Tyler Guyton
LG
Tyler Smith
C
Brock Hoffman
RG
Tyler Booker
RT
Terence Steele
Below is how the Cowboys are projected to line up defensively against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
LDE
Sam Williams
LDT
Kenny Clark
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
WLB
Marist Liufau
MLB
Shemar James
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
LCB
DaRon Bland
SS
Markquese Bell
FS
Alijah Clark
RCB
Caelen Carson
NB
Reddy Steward
Below is how the Cowboys' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
PK
Brandon Aubrey
P
Bryan Anger
H
Bryan Anger
PR
KaVontae Turpin
KR
KaVontae Turpin
LS
Trent Sieg
Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Denver Broncos depth chart
Below is a look at the Broncos' offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
Sam Ehlinger
-
RB
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
Tyler Badie
Jaleel McLaughlin
WR
Courtland Sutton
Pat Bryant
-
-
WR
Troy Franklin
Trent Sherfield Sr.
-
-
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.
-
-
-
TE
Evan Engram
Nate Adkins
Adam Trautman
Lucas Krull (IR)
FB
Adam Prentice
Michael Burton (IR)
-
-
LT
Garrett Bolles
Matt Peart (IR)
-
-
LG
Alex Palczewski
Calvin Throckmorton
Matt Peart (IR)
Ben Powers (IR)
C
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Forsyth
-
-
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Nick Gargiulo (IR)
-
-
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Frank Crum
-
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Zach Allen
Jordan Jackson
Matt Henninsen (IR)
-
NT
D.J. Jones
Eyioma Uwazurike
-
-
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
Malcolm Roach
Sai'vion Jones
-
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
Jonah Elliss
Que Robinson
-
LLB
Alex Singleton
Karene Reid
Drew Sanders (IR)
-
RLB
Justin Strnad
Dre Greenlaw (SUSP)
Jordan Turner
Garret Wallow (IR)
SLB
Nik Bonitto
Dondrea Tillman
Johnny Walker Jr. (IR)
-
LCB
Pat Surtain II
-
-
-
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
P.J. Locke
JL Skinner
-
FS
Brandon Jones
Devon Key
J.T. Gray
-
RCB
Riley Moss
Kris Abrams-Draine
-
-
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Jahdae Barron
-
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Wil Lutz
-
-
-
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
-
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
-
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Riley Moss
-
-
KR
Tyler Badie
RJ Harvey
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
-
-
-
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Below, we’ve provided the Dallas Cowboys’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
-
-
RB
Javonte Williams
Jaydon Blue
Malik Davis
Phil Mafah (IR)
WR
CeeDee Lamb
KaVontae Turpin
-
-
WR
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
-
-
WR
Jalen Tolbert
Jonathan Mingo
-
-
TE
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
John Stephens Jr. (IR)
FB
Hunter Luepke
-
-
-
LT
Tyler Guyton
Nate Thomas
-
-
LG
Tyler Smith
Hakeem Adeniji
Trevor Keegan (IR)
-
C
Brock Hoffman
Cooper Beebe (IR)
-
-
RG
Tyler Booker
T.J. Bass
Rob Jones (IR)
-
RT
Terence Steele
Hakeem Adeniji
Ajani Cornelius
-
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Sam Williams
Donovan Ezeiruaku
James Houston
-
LDT
Kenny Clark
Mazi Smith
Jay Toia
-
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Perrion Winfrey (IR)
-
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
Marshawn Kneeland
Jadeveon Clowney
Payton Turner (IR)
WLB
Marist Liufau
DeMarvion Overshown
-
-
MLB
Shemar Jones
Jack Sanborn
-
-
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
Damone Clark
-
-
LCB
DaRon Bland
Kaiir Elam
Corey Ballentine
Shavon Reel Jr. (out)
SS
Donovan Wilson (out)
Markquese Bell
-
-
FS
Juanyeh Thomas (out)
Alijah Clark
Malik Hooker (IR)
-
RCB
Caelen Carson
Trikweze Bridges
Trevon Diggs (IR)
Josh Butler (out)
NB
Reddy Steward
C.J. Goodwin
-
-
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Brandon Aubrey
-
-
P
Bryan Anger
-
-
H
Bryan Anger
-
-
PR
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
-
KR
KaVontae Turpin
Jaydon Blue
Jalen Tolbert
LS
Trent Sieg
-
-
How to watch the Broncos vs. Cowboys Week 8 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a confidence-boosting 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders. This week, they will be facing the Denver Broncos side that is also coming off a historic 33-32 victory over the New York Giants.
The inter-conference game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26 at Mile High's Empower Field in Denver, Colorado. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will serve as the analyst and he will be joined by broadcasting icon Jim Nantz to call the game from the booth during the CBS telecast. Tracy Wolfson will be giving updates from the sidelines.
Game details:
Date and Time: Sunday, October 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Live Streaming: FuboTV
