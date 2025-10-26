  • home icon
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 26, 2025 13:49 GMT
New York Giants v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 (Credits: Getty)

The Denver Broncos will host the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon, featuring a matchup between one of the league's premier offenses and one of its top defenses.

The Cowboys have been among the NFL's top offensive teams, averaging 390.6 offensive yards per game, but they have also been a bad defensive side, giving up more than 400 total yards per game. Having given up less than 274 yards per game this season, the Broncos own one of the league's top defensive units.

That said, the Broncos are the favorites going into this game as they have won their last four games and are now 5-2 overall. However, it would greatly boost the Cowboys' momentum in coach Brian Schottenheimer's debut season if they could somehow sneak a victory over the Broncos in Denver.

Let's take a look at both teams' projected starting lineups ahead of Sunday's late afternoon kickoff.

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup for Week 8

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (Credits: Getty)
Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (Credits: Getty)

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8:

PositionStarter
QBBo Nix
RBJ.K. Dobbins
WRCourtland Sutton
WRTroy Franklin
WRMarvin Mims Jr.
TEEvan Engram
FBAdam Prentice
LTGarrett Bolles
LGAlex Palczewski
CLuke Wattenberg
RGQuinn Meinerz
RTMike McGlinchey
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Allen
NTD.J. Jones
RDEJohn Franklin-Myers
WLBJonathon Cooper
LLBAlex Singleton
RLBJustin Strnad
SLBNik Bonitto
LCBPat Surtain II
SSTalanoa Hufanga
FSBrandon Jones
RCBRiley Moss
NBJa'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
PKWil Lutz
PJeremy Crawshaw
HJeremy Crawshaw
PRMarvin Mims Jr.
KRTyler Badie
LSMitchell Fraboni
Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

Quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (Credits: Getty)
Quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (Credits: Getty)

Below is how the Cowboys are projected to line up on offense against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
QBDak Prescott
RBJavonte Williams
WRCeeDee Lamb
WRGeorge Pickens
WRJalen Tolbert
TEJake Ferguson
FBHunter Luepke
LTTyler Guyton
LGTyler Smith
CBrock Hoffman
RGTyler Booker
RTTerence Steele
Below is how the Cowboys are projected to line up defensively against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
LDESam Williams
LDTKenny Clark
RDTOsa Odighizuwa
RDEDante Fowler Jr.
WLBMarist Liufau
MLBShemar James
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.
LCBDaRon Bland
SSMarkquese Bell
FSAlijah Clark
RCBCaelen Carson
NBReddy Steward
Below is how the Cowboys' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon Aubrey
PBryan Anger
HBryan Anger
PRKaVontae Turpin
KRKaVontae Turpin
LSTrent Sieg
Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos' offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBo NixJarrett StidhamSam Ehlinger-
RBJ.K. DobbinsRJ HarveyTyler BadieJaleel McLaughlin
WRCourtland SuttonPat Bryant--
WRTroy FranklinTrent Sherfield Sr.--
WRMarvin Mims Jr.---
TEEvan EngramNate AdkinsAdam TrautmanLucas Krull (IR)
FBAdam PrenticeMichael Burton (IR)--
LTGarrett BollesMatt Peart (IR)--
LGAlex PalczewskiCalvin ThrockmortonMatt Peart (IR)Ben Powers (IR)
CLuke WattenbergAlex Forsyth--
RGQuinn MeinerzNick Gargiulo (IR)--
RTMike McGlincheyFrank Crum--
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach AllenJordan JacksonMatt Henninsen (IR)-
NTD.J. JonesEyioma Uwazurike--
RDEJohn Franklin-MyersMalcolm RoachSai'vion Jones-
WLBJonathon CooperJonah EllissQue Robinson-
LLBAlex SingletonKarene ReidDrew Sanders (IR)-
RLBJustin StrnadDre Greenlaw (SUSP)Jordan TurnerGarret Wallow (IR)
SLBNik BonittoDondrea TillmanJohnny Walker Jr. (IR)-
LCBPat Surtain II---
SSTalanoa HufangaP.J. LockeJL Skinner-
FSBrandon JonesDevon KeyJ.T. Gray
-
RCBRiley MossKris Abrams-Draine--
NBJa'Quan McMillianJahdae Barron--
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKWil Lutz---
PJeremy Crawshaw---
HJeremy Crawshaw---
PRMarvin Mims Jr.Riley Moss--
KRTyler BadieRJ HarveyMarvin Mims Jr.Jaleel McLaughlin
LSMitchell Fraboni- --
Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the Dallas Cowboys’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDak PrescottJoe Milton III--
RBJavonte WilliamsJaydon BlueMalik DavisPhil Mafah (IR)
WRCeeDee LambKaVontae Turpin--
WRGeorge PickensRyan Flournoy--
WRJalen TolbertJonathan Mingo--
TEJake FergusonLuke SchoonmakerBrevyn Spann-FordJohn Stephens Jr. (IR)
FBHunter Luepke---
LTTyler GuytonNate Thomas--
LGTyler SmithHakeem AdenijiTrevor Keegan (IR)-
CBrock HoffmanCooper Beebe (IR)--
RGTyler BookerT.J. BassRob Jones (IR)-
RTTerence SteeleHakeem AdenijiAjani Cornelius-
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDESam WilliamsDonovan EzeiruakuJames Houston-
LDTKenny ClarkMazi SmithJay Toia-
RDTOsa OdighizuwaSolomon Thomas
Perrion Winfrey (IR)-
RDEDante Fowler Jr.
Marshawn KneelandJadeveon ClowneyPayton Turner (IR)
WLBMarist LiufauDeMarvion Overshown--
MLBShemar JonesJack Sanborn--
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.Damone Clark--
LCBDaRon BlandKaiir ElamCorey BallentineShavon Reel Jr. (out)
SSDonovan Wilson (out)Markquese Bell--
FSJuanyeh Thomas (out)Alijah ClarkMalik Hooker (IR)-
RCBCaelen CarsonTrikweze BridgesTrevon Diggs (IR)Josh Butler (out)
NBReddy StewardC.J. Goodwin--
PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKBrandon Aubrey--
PBryan Anger--
HBryan Anger--
PRKaVontae TurpinJalen Tolbert-
KRKaVontae TurpinJaydon BlueJalen Tolbert
LSTrent Sieg- -
How to watch the Broncos vs. Cowboys Week 8 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a confidence-boosting 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders. This week, they will be facing the Denver Broncos side that is also coming off a historic 33-32 victory over the New York Giants.

The inter-conference game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26 at Mile High's Empower Field in Denver, Colorado. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will serve as the analyst and he will be joined by broadcasting icon Jim Nantz to call the game from the booth during the CBS telecast. Tracy Wolfson will be giving updates from the sidelines.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Live Streaming: FuboTV

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

