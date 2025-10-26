Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season

The Denver Broncos will host the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon, featuring a matchup between one of the league's premier offenses and one of its top defenses.

Ad

The Cowboys have been among the NFL's top offensive teams, averaging 390.6 offensive yards per game, but they have also been a bad defensive side, giving up more than 400 total yards per game. Having given up less than 274 yards per game this season, the Broncos own one of the league's top defensive units.

That said, the Broncos are the favorites going into this game as they have won their last four games and are now 5-2 overall. However, it would greatly boost the Cowboys' momentum in coach Brian Schottenheimer's debut season if they could somehow sneak a victory over the Broncos in Denver.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a look at both teams' projected starting lineups ahead of Sunday's late afternoon kickoff.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup for Week 8

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos (Credits: Getty)

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8:

Ad

Position Starter QB Bo Nix RB J.K. Dobbins WR Courtland Sutton WR Troy Franklin WR Marvin Mims Jr. TE Evan Engram FB Adam Prentice LT Garrett Bolles LG Alex Palczewski C Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz RT Mike McGlinchey

Ad

Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Cowboys:

Position Starter LDE Zach Allen NT D.J. Jones RDE John Franklin-Myers WLB Jonathon Cooper LLB Alex Singleton RLB Justin Strnad SLB Nik Bonitto LCB Pat Surtain II SS Talanoa Hufanga FS Brandon Jones RCB Riley Moss NB Ja'Quan McMillian

Ad

Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Cowboys:

Position Starter PK Wil Lutz P Jeremy Crawshaw H Jeremy Crawshaw PR Marvin Mims Jr. KR Tyler Badie LS Mitchell Fraboni

Ad

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

Quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (Credits: Getty)

Below is how the Cowboys are projected to line up on offense against the Broncos:

Ad

Position Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Javonte Williams WR CeeDee Lamb WR George Pickens

WR Jalen Tolbert TE Jake Ferguson FB Hunter Luepke LT Tyler Guyton LG Tyler Smith C Brock Hoffman RG Tyler Booker RT Terence Steele

Ad

Below is how the Cowboys are projected to line up defensively against the Broncos:

Position Starter LDE Sam Williams LDT Kenny Clark RDT Osa Odighizuwa RDE Dante Fowler Jr. WLB Marist Liufau MLB Shemar James SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. LCB DaRon Bland SS Markquese Bell FS Alijah Clark RCB Caelen Carson NB Reddy Steward

Ad

Below is how the Cowboys' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:

Position Starter PK Brandon Aubrey P Bryan Anger H Bryan Anger PR KaVontae Turpin KR KaVontae Turpin LS Trent Sieg

Ad

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos' offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger - RB J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Tyler Badie Jaleel McLaughlin WR Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant - - WR Troy Franklin Trent Sherfield Sr. - - WR Marvin Mims Jr. - - - TE Evan Engram Nate Adkins Adam Trautman Lucas Krull (IR) FB Adam Prentice Michael Burton (IR) - - LT Garrett Bolles Matt Peart (IR) - - LG Alex Palczewski Calvin Throckmorton Matt Peart (IR) Ben Powers (IR) C Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth - - RG Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo (IR) - - RT Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henninsen (IR) - NT D.J. Jones Eyioma Uwazurike - - RDE John Franklin-Myers Malcolm Roach Sai'vion Jones - WLB Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss Que Robinson - LLB Alex Singleton Karene Reid Drew Sanders (IR) - RLB Justin Strnad Dre Greenlaw (SUSP) Jordan Turner Garret Wallow (IR) SLB Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Johnny Walker Jr. (IR) - LCB Pat Surtain II - - - SS Talanoa Hufanga P.J. Locke JL Skinner - FS Brandon Jones Devon Key J.T. Gray

- RCB Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine - - NB Ja'Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Wil Lutz - - - P Jeremy Crawshaw - - - H Jeremy Crawshaw - - - PR Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss - - KR Tyler Badie RJ Harvey Marvin Mims Jr. Jaleel McLaughlin LS Mitchell Fraboni - - -

Ad

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the Dallas Cowboys’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dak Prescott Joe Milton III - - RB Javonte Williams Jaydon Blue Malik Davis Phil Mafah (IR) WR CeeDee Lamb KaVontae Turpin - - WR George Pickens Ryan Flournoy - - WR Jalen Tolbert Jonathan Mingo - - TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Brevyn Spann-Ford John Stephens Jr. (IR) FB Hunter Luepke - - - LT Tyler Guyton Nate Thomas - - LG Tyler Smith Hakeem Adeniji Trevor Keegan (IR) - C Brock Hoffman Cooper Beebe (IR) - - RG Tyler Booker T.J. Bass Rob Jones (IR) - RT Terence Steele Hakeem Adeniji Ajani Cornelius -

Ad

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Sam Williams Donovan Ezeiruaku James Houston - LDT Kenny Clark Mazi Smith Jay Toia - RDT Osa Odighizuwa Solomon Thomas

Perrion Winfrey (IR) - RDE Dante Fowler Jr.

Marshawn Kneeland Jadeveon Clowney Payton Turner (IR) WLB Marist Liufau DeMarvion Overshown - - MLB Shemar Jones Jack Sanborn - - SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. Damone Clark - - LCB DaRon Bland Kaiir Elam Corey Ballentine Shavon Reel Jr. (out) SS Donovan Wilson (out) Markquese Bell - - FS Juanyeh Thomas (out) Alijah Clark Malik Hooker (IR) - RCB Caelen Carson Trikweze Bridges Trevon Diggs (IR) Josh Butler (out) NB Reddy Steward C.J. Goodwin - -

Ad

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Brandon Aubrey - - P Bryan Anger - - H Bryan Anger - - PR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert - KR KaVontae Turpin Jaydon Blue Jalen Tolbert LS Trent Sieg - -

Ad

How to watch the Broncos vs. Cowboys Week 8 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a confidence-boosting 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders. This week, they will be facing the Denver Broncos side that is also coming off a historic 33-32 victory over the New York Giants.

The inter-conference game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26 at Mile High's Empower Field in Denver, Colorado. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will serve as the analyst and he will be joined by broadcasting icon Jim Nantz to call the game from the booth during the CBS telecast. Tracy Wolfson will be giving updates from the sidelines.

Ad

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, October 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Live Streaming: FuboTV

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.