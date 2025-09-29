  • home icon
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Jordan Love

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:07 GMT
The Dallas Cowboys had an emotional moment in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, as they hosted the Green Bay Packers in former star edge rusher Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium.

Could they pull themselves back to .500 after a humilation at the Chicago Bears in Week 3, or would Parsons get his revenge against his former team that failed to secure him a long-term extension before unceremoniously dumping him elsewhere?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Dallas Cowboys0 1616
Green Bay Packers7 6 13
Dallas Cowboys player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Dak Prescott11/1311310128.5
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Javonte Williams6160260
Miles Sanders2802170
Hunter Luepke160000
Dak Prescott121000
George Pickens0004681
Ryan Flournoy0001110
Jake Ferguson0002110
KaVontae Turpin000000
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Jack Sanborn53000000
Donovan Ezeiruaku43010000
Malik Hooker42000000
Osa Odighizuwa32010100
Kenneth Murray Jr.32000000
DaRon Bland32000000
Reddy Steward22000000
James Houston21110000
Donovan Wilson11000000
Trevon Diggs11000000
Hunter Luepke11000000
Marist Liufau11000000
Sam Williams11000000
Kaiir Elam11000000
Jadeveon Clowney10000000
Kenny Clark10000000
Juanyeh Thomas10000000
Mazi Smith10000000
Shemar James00000100
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Brandon Aubrey0/02/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Bryan Anger3149
Green Bay Packers player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Jordan Love14/1917220136.3
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
Josh Jacobs81602320
Emanuel Wilson2601250
Matthew Golden1502390
Jordan Love230000
Savion Williams1101160
Tucker Kraft0003340
Romeo Doubs0003192
Luke Musgrave000160
Chris Brooks000110
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Quay Walker85010000
Evan Williams41000000
Edgerrin Cooper31000000
Nate Hobbs30001000
Keisean Nixon22001000
Xavier McKinney21000000
Colby Wooden20000000
Nazir Stackhouse11000000
Javon Bullard11000000
Rashan Gary10000000
Micah Parsons10000100
Devonte Wyatt10000000
Kingsley Enagbare10000000
Karl Brooks10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Brandon McManus0/01/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Daniel Whelan283
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers player summary

The Packers began the game in explosive fashion, as Jordan Love found rookie Romeo Doubs for six. That would, however, prove to be the only points scored of the first quarter, as both sides exchanged punts on the next three drives.

That drought finally ended at around four and a half minutes of the second quarter, as Love found Doubs for six again. However, Juanyeh Thomas blocked the extra point attempt, which Markquese Bell recovered and returned to the endzone for two.

After that, an exchange of punts occurred, which Dak Prescott ended with a rushing touchdown. Then James Houston tipped the ball off of Love's hands with just over twenty seconds left, returning the ball to the Cowboys. Prescott capitalized, finding George Pickens for a touchdown to seize the lead to end the first half.

