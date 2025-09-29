Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Jordan Love

The Dallas Cowboys had an emotional moment in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, as they hosted the Green Bay Packers in former star edge rusher Micah Parsons' return to AT&amp;T Stadium.Could they pull themselves back to .500 after a humilation at the Chicago Bears in Week 3, or would Parsons get his revenge against his former team that failed to secure him a long-term extension before unceremoniously dumping him elsewhere?Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers box score1Q2Q3Q4QTotalDallas Cowboys0 1616Green Bay Packers7 6 13Dallas Cowboys player statsPassingPlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTGDak Prescott11/1311310128.5Rushing and receivingPlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTDJavonte Williams6160260Miles Sanders2802170Hunter Luepke160000Dak Prescott121000George Pickens0004681Ryan Flournoy0001110Jake Ferguson0002110KaVontae Turpin000000DefensePlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINTJack Sanborn53000000Donovan Ezeiruaku43010000Malik Hooker42000000Osa Odighizuwa32010100Kenneth Murray Jr.32000000DaRon Bland32000000Reddy Steward22000000James Houston21110000Donovan Wilson11000000Trevon Diggs11000000Hunter Luepke11000000Marist Liufau11000000Sam Williams11000000Kaiir Elam11000000Jadeveon Clowney10000000Kenny Clark10000000Juanyeh Thomas10000000Mazi Smith10000000Shemar James00000100KickingPlayerFGXPBrandon Aubrey0/02/2PuntingPlayerPUNTSYDSBryan Anger3149Green Bay Packers player statsPassingPlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTGJordan Love14/1917220136.3Rushing and receivingPlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTDJosh Jacobs81602320Emanuel Wilson2601250Matthew Golden1502390Jordan Love230000Savion Williams1101160Tucker Kraft0003340Romeo Doubs0003192Luke Musgrave000160Chris Brooks000110DefensePlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINTQuay Walker85010000Evan Williams41000000Edgerrin Cooper31000000Nate Hobbs30001000Keisean Nixon22001000Xavier McKinney21000000Colby Wooden20000000Nazir Stackhouse11000000Javon Bullard11000000Rashan Gary10000000Micah Parsons10000100Devonte Wyatt10000000Kingsley Enagbare10000000Karl Brooks10000000KickingPlayerFGXPBrandon McManus0/01/2PuntingPlayerPUNTSYDSDaniel Whelan283Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers player summaryThe Packers began the game in explosive fashion, as Jordan Love found rookie Romeo Doubs for six. That would, however, prove to be the only points scored of the first quarter, as both sides exchanged punts on the next three drives.That drought finally ended at around four and a half minutes of the second quarter, as Love found Doubs for six again. However, Juanyeh Thomas blocked the extra point attempt, which Markquese Bell recovered and returned to the endzone for two.After that, an exchange of punts occurred, which Dak Prescott ended with a rushing touchdown. Then James Houston tipped the ball off of Love's hands with just over twenty seconds left, returning the ball to the Cowboys. Prescott capitalized, finding George Pickens for a touchdown to seize the lead to end the first half.