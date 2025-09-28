  • home icon
  Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 28, 2025 13:42 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Packers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup for Week 4

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
QBDak Prescott
RBJavonte Williams
WRKaVontae Turpin
WRKaVontae Turpin
WRGeorge Pickens
TEJake Ferguson
FBHunter Luepke
LTTyler Guyton
LGTyler Smith
CBrock Hoffman
RGT.J. Bass
RTTerence Steele
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
LDESam Williams
LDTKenny Clark
RDTOsa Odighizuwa
RDEDante Fowler Jr.
WLBDamone Clark
MLBJack Sanborn
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.
LCBKaiir Elam
SSDonovan Wilson
FSMalik Hooker
RCBTrevon Diggs
NBDaRon Bland
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon Aubrey
PBryan Anger
HBryan Anger
PRKaVontae Turpin
KRKaVontae Turpin
LSTrent Sieg
Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
QBJordan Love
RBJosh Jacobs
WRRomeo Doubs
WRMatthew Golden
WRDontayvion Wicks
TETucker Kraft
LTRasheed Walker
LGAaron Banks
CElgton Jenkins
RGSean Rhyan
RTDarian Kinnard
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
LDERashan Gary
LDTColby Wooden
RDTDevonte Wyatt
RDEMicah Parsons
WLBEdgerrin Cooper
MLBQuay Walker
SLBIsaiah McDuffie
LCBKeisean Nixon
SSEvan Williams
FSZayne Anderson
RCBCarrington Valentine
NBKamal Hadden
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon McManus
PDaniel Whelan
HDaniel Whelan
PRMatthew Golden
KRKeisean Nixon
LSMatt Orzech
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers depth chart

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDak PrescottJoe Milton III--
RBJavonte WilliamsMiles SandersJaydon BluePhil Mafah IR
WRCeeDee Lamb OKaVontae TurpinJonathan Mingo IR-
WRGeorge PickensRyan Flournoy--
WRJalen TolbertJalen Cropper--
TEJake FergusonLuke SchoonmakerBrevyn Spann-FordJohn Stephens Jr. IR
FBHunter Luepke---
LTTyler GuytonNate Thomas--
LGTyler SmithTrevor Keegan--
CBrock HoffmanCooper Beebe IR--
RGTyler Booker OT.J. BassRob Jones IR-
RTTerence SteeleHakeem AdenijiAjani Cornelius-
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDESam WilliamsJadeveon ClowneyDonovan Ezeiruaku-
LDTKenny ClarkJay ToiaMazi Smith-
RDTOsa OdighizuwaSolomon ThomasPerrion Winfrey IR-
RDEDante Fowler Jr.Marshawn KneelandJames HoustonPayton Turner IR
WLBDamone ClarkMarist Liufau--
MLBJack Sanborn---
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.Shemar JamesDeMarvion Overshown O-
LCBKaiir ElamC.J. GoodwinShavon Revel Jr. OCaelen Carson IR
SSDonovan WilsonJuanyeh Thomas--
FSMalik HookerMarkquese Bell--
RCBTrevon DiggsTrikweze BridgesJosh Butler O-
NBDaRon BlandReddy Steward--
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon Aubrey---
PBryan Anger---
HBryan Anger---
PRKaVontae TurpinJalen TolbertJalen Cropper-
KRKaVontae TurpinJalen TolbertJaydon BlueJalen Cropper
LSTrent Sieg---
Green Bay Packers depth chart

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJordan LoveMalik Willis--
RBJosh JacobsEmanuel WilsonChris BrooksMarShawn Lloyd IR
WRMatthew GoldenSavion WilliamsJayden Reed IR-
WRRomeo DoubsMalik Heath--
WRDontayvion WicksChristian Watson O--
TETucker KraftJohn FitzPatrickLuke MusgraveBen Sims
LTRasheed WalkerAnthony Belton OBrant BanksJohn Williams O
LGAaron Banks DDonovan Jennings--
CElgton JenkinsLecitus SmithJacob Monk IR-
RGSean RhyanJordan MorganTravis Glover IR-
RTZach Tom ODarian Kinnard--
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERashan GaryLukas Van NessBrenton Cox Jr. IR-
LDTColby WoodenNazir Stackhouse--
RDTDevonte WyattKarl BrooksWarren Brinson-
RDEMicah ParsonsKingsley EnagbareBarryn SorrellCollin Oliver O
WLBEdgerrin CooperNick Niemann--
MLBQuay Walker---
SLBIsaiah McDuffieTy'Ron Hopper--
LCBKeisean NixonKamal Hadden--
SSEvan WilliamsZayne Anderson--
FSXavier McKinneyKitan Oladapo--
RCBCarrington ValentineNate HobbsBo Melton-
NBJavon Bullard Q---
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon McManus---
PDaniel Whelan---
HDaniel Whelan---
PRMatthew GoldenKeisean NixonJayden Reed IR-
KRKeisean NixonSavion WilliamsBo Melton-
LSMatt Orzech---
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 clash

The Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 clash will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Cowboys vs. Packers game:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Peacock or Fubo
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas
