Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:
Position
Starter
QB
Dak Prescott
RB
Javonte Williams
WR
KaVontae Turpin
WR
KaVontae Turpin
WR
George Pickens
TE
Jake Ferguson
FB
Hunter Luepke
LT
Tyler Guyton
LG
Tyler Smith
C
Brock Hoffman
RG
T.J. Bass
RT
Terence Steele
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Sam Williams
LDT
Kenny Clark
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
WLB
Damone Clark
MLB
Jack Sanborn
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
LCB
Kaiir Elam
SS
Donovan Wilson
FS
Malik Hooker
RCB
Trevon Diggs
NB
DaRon Bland
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:
Position
Starter
PK
Brandon Aubrey
P
Bryan Anger
H
Bryan Anger
PR
KaVontae Turpin
KR
KaVontae Turpin
LS
Trent Sieg
Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
QB
Jordan Love
RB
Josh Jacobs
WR
Romeo Doubs
WR
Matthew Golden
WR
Dontayvion Wicks
TE
Tucker Kraft
LT
Rasheed Walker
LG
Aaron Banks
C
Elgton Jenkins
RG
Sean Rhyan
RT
Darian Kinnard
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
LDE
Rashan Gary
LDT
Colby Wooden
RDT
Devonte Wyatt
RDE
Micah Parsons
WLB
Edgerrin Cooper
MLB
Quay Walker
SLB
Isaiah McDuffie
LCB
Keisean Nixon
SS
Evan Williams
FS
Zayne Anderson
RCB
Carrington Valentine
NB
Kamal Hadden
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
PK
Brandon McManus
P
Daniel Whelan
H
Daniel Whelan
PR
Matthew Golden
KR
Keisean Nixon
LS
Matt Orzech
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers depth chart
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
-
-
RB
Javonte Williams
Miles Sanders
Jaydon Blue
Phil Mafah IR
WR
CeeDee Lamb O
KaVontae Turpin
Jonathan Mingo IR
-
WR
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
-
-
WR
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Cropper
-
-
TE
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
John Stephens Jr. IR
FB
Hunter Luepke
-
-
-
LT
Tyler Guyton
Nate Thomas
-
-
LG
Tyler Smith
Trevor Keegan
-
-
C
Brock Hoffman
Cooper Beebe IR
-
-
RG
Tyler Booker O
T.J. Bass
Rob Jones IR
-
RT
Terence Steele
Hakeem Adeniji
Ajani Cornelius
-
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Sam Williams
Jadeveon Clowney
Donovan Ezeiruaku
-
LDT
Kenny Clark
Jay Toia
Mazi Smith
-
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Perrion Winfrey IR
-
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
Marshawn Kneeland
James Houston
Payton Turner IR
WLB
Damone Clark
Marist Liufau
-
-
MLB
Jack Sanborn
-
-
-
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
Shemar James
DeMarvion Overshown O
-
LCB
Kaiir Elam
C.J. Goodwin
Shavon Revel Jr. O
Caelen Carson IR
SS
Donovan Wilson
Juanyeh Thomas
-
-
FS
Malik Hooker
Markquese Bell
-
-
RCB
Trevon Diggs
Trikweze Bridges
Josh Butler O
-
NB
DaRon Bland
Reddy Steward
-
-
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Brandon Aubrey
-
-
-
P
Bryan Anger
-
-
-
H
Bryan Anger
-
-
-
PR
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Cropper
-
KR
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
Jaydon Blue
Jalen Cropper
LS
Trent Sieg
-
-
-
Green Bay Packers depth chart
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
-
-
RB
Josh Jacobs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd IR
WR
Matthew Golden
Savion Williams
Jayden Reed IR
-
WR
Romeo Doubs
Malik Heath
-
-
WR
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Watson O
-
-
TE
Tucker Kraft
John FitzPatrick
Luke Musgrave
Ben Sims
LT
Rasheed Walker
Anthony Belton O
Brant Banks
John Williams O
LG
Aaron Banks D
Donovan Jennings
-
-
C
Elgton Jenkins
Lecitus Smith
Jacob Monk IR
-
RG
Sean Rhyan
Jordan Morgan
Travis Glover IR
-
RT
Zach Tom O
Darian Kinnard
-
-
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rashan Gary
Lukas Van Ness
Brenton Cox Jr. IR
-
LDT
Colby Wooden
Nazir Stackhouse
-
-
RDT
Devonte Wyatt
Karl Brooks
Warren Brinson
-
RDE
Micah Parsons
Kingsley Enagbare
Barryn Sorrell
Collin Oliver O
WLB
Edgerrin Cooper
Nick Niemann
-
-
MLB
Quay Walker
-
-
-
SLB
Isaiah McDuffie
Ty'Ron Hopper
-
-
LCB
Keisean Nixon
Kamal Hadden
-
-
SS
Evan Williams
Zayne Anderson
-
-
FS
Xavier McKinney
Kitan Oladapo
-
-
RCB
Carrington Valentine
Nate Hobbs
Bo Melton
-
NB
Javon Bullard Q
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Brandon McManus
-
-
-
P
Daniel Whelan
-
-
-
H
Daniel Whelan
-
-
-
PR
Matthew Golden
Keisean Nixon
Jayden Reed IR
-
KR
Keisean Nixon
Savion Williams
Bo Melton
-
LS
Matt Orzech
-
-
-
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 clash
The Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 clash will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.
Here are the key details for the Cowboys vs. Packers game:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: Peacock or Fubo
Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.