Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Packers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup for Week 4

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:

Position Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Javonte Williams WR KaVontae Turpin WR KaVontae Turpin WR George Pickens TE Jake Ferguson FB Hunter Luepke LT Tyler Guyton LG Tyler Smith C Brock Hoffman RG T.J. Bass RT Terence Steele

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:

Position Starter LDE Sam Williams LDT Kenny Clark RDT Osa Odighizuwa RDE Dante Fowler Jr. WLB Damone Clark MLB Jack Sanborn SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. LCB Kaiir Elam SS Donovan Wilson FS Malik Hooker RCB Trevon Diggs NB DaRon Bland

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:

Position Starter PK Brandon Aubrey P Bryan Anger H Bryan Anger PR KaVontae Turpin KR KaVontae Turpin LS Trent Sieg

Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter QB Jordan Love RB Josh Jacobs WR Romeo Doubs WR Matthew Golden WR Dontayvion Wicks TE Tucker Kraft LT Rasheed Walker LG Aaron Banks C Elgton Jenkins RG Sean Rhyan RT Darian Kinnard

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter LDE Rashan Gary LDT Colby Wooden RDT Devonte Wyatt RDE Micah Parsons WLB Edgerrin Cooper MLB Quay Walker SLB Isaiah McDuffie LCB Keisean Nixon SS Evan Williams FS Zayne Anderson RCB Carrington Valentine NB Kamal Hadden

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter PK Brandon McManus P Daniel Whelan H Daniel Whelan PR Matthew Golden KR Keisean Nixon LS Matt Orzech

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers depth chart

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dak Prescott Joe Milton III - - RB Javonte Williams Miles Sanders Jaydon Blue Phil Mafah IR WR CeeDee Lamb O KaVontae Turpin Jonathan Mingo IR - WR George Pickens Ryan Flournoy - - WR Jalen Tolbert Jalen Cropper - - TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Brevyn Spann-Ford John Stephens Jr. IR FB Hunter Luepke - - - LT Tyler Guyton Nate Thomas - - LG Tyler Smith Trevor Keegan - - C Brock Hoffman Cooper Beebe IR - - RG Tyler Booker O T.J. Bass Rob Jones IR - RT Terence Steele Hakeem Adeniji Ajani Cornelius -

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Sam Williams Jadeveon Clowney Donovan Ezeiruaku - LDT Kenny Clark Jay Toia Mazi Smith - RDT Osa Odighizuwa Solomon Thomas Perrion Winfrey IR - RDE Dante Fowler Jr. Marshawn Kneeland James Houston Payton Turner IR WLB Damone Clark Marist Liufau - - MLB Jack Sanborn - - - SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. Shemar James DeMarvion Overshown O - LCB Kaiir Elam C.J. Goodwin Shavon Revel Jr. O Caelen Carson IR SS Donovan Wilson Juanyeh Thomas - - FS Malik Hooker Markquese Bell - - RCB Trevon Diggs Trikweze Bridges Josh Butler O - NB DaRon Bland Reddy Steward - -

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon Aubrey - - - P Bryan Anger - - - H Bryan Anger - - - PR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert Jalen Cropper - KR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert Jaydon Blue Jalen Cropper LS Trent Sieg - - -

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jordan Love Malik Willis - - RB Josh Jacobs Emanuel Wilson Chris Brooks MarShawn Lloyd IR WR Matthew Golden Savion Williams Jayden Reed IR - WR Romeo Doubs Malik Heath - - WR Dontayvion Wicks Christian Watson O - - TE Tucker Kraft John FitzPatrick Luke Musgrave Ben Sims LT Rasheed Walker Anthony Belton O Brant Banks John Williams O LG Aaron Banks D Donovan Jennings - - C Elgton Jenkins Lecitus Smith Jacob Monk IR - RG Sean Rhyan Jordan Morgan Travis Glover IR - RT Zach Tom O Darian Kinnard - -

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rashan Gary Lukas Van Ness Brenton Cox Jr. IR - LDT Colby Wooden Nazir Stackhouse - - RDT Devonte Wyatt Karl Brooks Warren Brinson - RDE Micah Parsons Kingsley Enagbare Barryn Sorrell Collin Oliver O WLB Edgerrin Cooper Nick Niemann - - MLB Quay Walker - - - SLB Isaiah McDuffie Ty'Ron Hopper - - LCB Keisean Nixon Kamal Hadden - - SS Evan Williams Zayne Anderson - - FS Xavier McKinney Kitan Oladapo - - RCB Carrington Valentine Nate Hobbs Bo Melton - NB Javon Bullard Q - - -

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon McManus - - - P Daniel Whelan - - - H Daniel Whelan - - - PR Matthew Golden Keisean Nixon Jayden Reed IR - KR Keisean Nixon Savion Williams Bo Melton - LS Matt Orzech - - -

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 clash

The Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 clash will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Peacock or Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Cowboys vs. Packers game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock or Fubo

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

