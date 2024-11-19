Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats and game summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Joe Mixon 

Week 11 of the NFL season concluded with an intrastate showdown, as the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Houston Texans from the other end of Texas.
Once considered one of the top teams in the NFC, the Cowboys have been the subject of one of the most heavily ridiculed collapses so far, going from perennial contenders to losing multiple games in embarrassingly lopsided fashion.
Compounding their situation is that star quarterback Dak Prescott is out with a season-ending ankle injury just two and a half months after becoming the league's highest-paid player.
The Texans, meanwhile, are having a renaissance under C.J. Stroud. With him under center, they won their first AFC South title since the Deshaun Watson era in 2023 and so far have been looking like that division's overlords again in 2024 despite a current two-game slump.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans game summary
The Texans began the scoring with a Joe Mixon rushing touchdown. After that, the Cowboys lost possession on a failed fake punt. Both teams then traded interceptions on the next two drives before Mixon embarrassed the defense yet again with another touchdown.
To begin the second quarter, Cooper Rush found KaVontae Turpin for a 64-yard touchdown:
Both teams then exchanged field goals on the next two drives. After that, the Cowboys managed to force a punt but failed to capitalize when Bradon Aubrey missed a field goal attempt – his first ever in a home game.
They got another chance after forcing another punt, but nothing came of the drive to end the first half with the Texans leading 14-10.
The second half began with the Cowboys being forced to punt on their first drive, with the Texans capitalized on, scoring a field goal.
Aubrey then appeared to have made a 64-yarder, but it was canceled by a Derek Barnett head-slap penalty that instead gave the Cowboys 15 more yards and a new set of downs. However, they failed to capitalize, committing a turnover on downs.
The Texans were then forced to punt on their next drive, but they redeemed themselves vis Derek Barnett stripping Rush of the ball, then recovering it after Jalen Pitre had knocked it out of Tyler Guyton and scoring a touchdown:
After that, both teams exchanged punts. Then the Cowboys committed a third turnover on downs when Cooper Rush was sacked consecutive times on a drive. They paid dearly for it when Mixon rushed for six for the third time.
The Cowboys managed to go as far as the Texans’ 19 on the last drive, but it proved to be for nothing to end the game.
