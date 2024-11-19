Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats and game summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Joe Mixon 

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Nov 19, 2024 04:50 GMT
Who won between the Cowboys and Texans?
Who won between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans? (Image Source: Getty)

Week 11 of the NFL season concluded with an intrastate showdown, as the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Houston Texans from the other end of Texas.

Once considered one of the top teams in the NFC, the Cowboys have been the subject of one of the most heavily ridiculed collapses so far, going from perennial contenders to losing multiple games in embarrassingly lopsided fashion.

Compounding their situation is that star quarterback Dak Prescott is out with a season-ending ankle injury just two and a half months after becoming the league's highest-paid player.

The Texans, meanwhile, are having a renaissance under C.J. Stroud. With him under center, they won their first AFC South title since the Deshaun Watson era in 2023 and so far have been looking like that division's overlords again in 2024 despite a current two-game slump.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans box score

Teams1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Dallas Cowboys010--10
Houston Texans14331434

Dallas Cowboys player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
Cooper Rush32/553541175.9
Bryan Anger1/140083.3

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Rico Dowdle10280260
CeeDee Lamb11308930
Deuce Vaughn4130140
Ezekiel Elliott1803160
Cooper Rush220000
KaVontae Turpin0003861
Luke Schoonmaker0006560
Brevyn Spann-Ford0004420
Jalen Tolbert0002210
Ryan Flournoy0002190
Jake Ferguson0001110
Juanyeh Thomas000140

Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksTackles for LossInterceptions
Eric Kendricks95000
Malik Hooker83011
Trevon Diggs66000
Josh Butler55000
DeMarvion Overshown54000
Donovan Wilson52000
Israel Mukuamu42000
Mazi Smith42000
Chauncey Golston31000
Marist Liufau31000
Osa Odighizuwa22110
Juanyeh Thomas21000
Carlos Watkins20000
Jake Ferguson11000
Kemon Hall11000
Nick Vigil10000
Buddy Johnson10000
Micah Parsons10000

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Brandon Aubrey1/21/1

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Bryan Anger282142

Houston Texans player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
CJ Stroud23/342570177.7

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Joe Mixon2010932440
Tank Dell1404540
C.J. Stroud3260000
Dameon Pierce120000
Nico Collins0004540
Dalton Schultz0005330
John Metchie III0003330
Cade Stover0002150
Robert Woods0002130
Dare Ogunbowale0001110

Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksTackles for LossInterceptionsTouchdowns
Jalen Pitre940000
Ka'dar Hollman760000
Henry To'oTo'o760100
Azeez Al-Shaair740000
Denico Autry431100
Devin White430000
Danielle Hunter332300
Jake Hansen320000
Dylan Horton300000
Tim Settle Jr.221100
Neville Hewitt220000
Jeff Okudah220000
Derek Stingley Jr.220010
Calen Bullock220000
Jimmie Ward210000
Mario Edwards Jr.210000
Derek Barnett111001
Juice Scruggs110000
John Metchie Iii110000
Jerry Hughes100000
Del'Shawn Phillips100000
Kurt Hinish100000
Eric Murray000000
Tommy Togiai000000

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Ka'imi Fairbairn2/24/4

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Tommy Townsend4210359

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans game summary

The Texans began the scoring with a Joe Mixon rushing touchdown. After that, the Cowboys lost possession on a failed fake punt. Both teams then traded interceptions on the next two drives before Mixon embarrassed the defense yet again with another touchdown.

To begin the second quarter, Cooper Rush found KaVontae Turpin for a 64-yard touchdown:

Both teams then exchanged field goals on the next two drives. After that, the Cowboys managed to force a punt but failed to capitalize when Bradon Aubrey missed a field goal attempt – his first ever in a home game.

They got another chance after forcing another punt, but nothing came of the drive to end the first half with the Texans leading 14-10.

The second half began with the Cowboys being forced to punt on their first drive, with the Texans capitalized on, scoring a field goal.

Aubrey then appeared to have made a 64-yarder, but it was canceled by a Derek Barnett head-slap penalty that instead gave the Cowboys 15 more yards and a new set of downs. However, they failed to capitalize, committing a turnover on downs.

The Texans were then forced to punt on their next drive, but they redeemed themselves vis Derek Barnett stripping Rush of the ball, then recovering it after Jalen Pitre had knocked it out of Tyler Guyton and scoring a touchdown:

After that, both teams exchanged punts. Then the Cowboys committed a third turnover on downs when Cooper Rush was sacked consecutive times on a drive. They paid dearly for it when Mixon rushed for six for the third time.

The Cowboys managed to go as far as the Texans’ 19 on the last drive, but it proved to be for nothing to end the game.

Edited by Veer Badani
