Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Box score, player stats and game summary feat. CeeDee Lamb, Joe Mixon 

Week 11 of the NFL season concluded with an intrastate showdown, as the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Houston Texans from the other end of Texas.

Once considered one of the top teams in the NFC, the Cowboys have been the subject of one of the most heavily ridiculed collapses so far, going from perennial contenders to losing multiple games in embarrassingly lopsided fashion.

Compounding their situation is that star quarterback Dak Prescott is out with a season-ending ankle injury just two and a half months after becoming the league's highest-paid player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Texans, meanwhile, are having a renaissance under C.J. Stroud. With him under center, they won their first AFC South title since the Deshaun Watson era in 2023 and so far have been looking like that division's overlords again in 2024 despite a current two-game slump.

Trending

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans box score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Dallas Cowboys 0 10 - - 10 Houston Texans 14 3 3 14 34

Dallas Cowboys player stats

Passing

Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Cooper Rush 32/55 354 1 1 75.9 Bryan Anger 1/1 4 0 0 83.3

Rushing and receiving

Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rico Dowdle 10 28 0 2 6 0 CeeDee Lamb 1 13 0 8 93 0 Deuce Vaughn 4 13 0 1 4 0 Ezekiel Elliott 1 8 0 3 16 0 Cooper Rush 2 2 0 0 0 0 KaVontae Turpin 0 0 0 3 86 1 Luke Schoonmaker 0 0 0 6 56 0 Brevyn Spann-Ford 0 0 0 4 42 0 Jalen Tolbert 0 0 0 2 21 0 Ryan Flournoy 0 0 0 2 19 0 Jake Ferguson 0 0 0 1 11 0 Juanyeh Thomas 0 0 0 1 4 0

Defense

Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Tackles for Loss Interceptions Eric Kendricks 9 5 0 0 0 Malik Hooker 8 3 0 1 1 Trevon Diggs 6 6 0 0 0 Josh Butler 5 5 0 0 0 DeMarvion Overshown 5 4 0 0 0 Donovan Wilson 5 2 0 0 0 Israel Mukuamu 4 2 0 0 0 Mazi Smith 4 2 0 0 0 Chauncey Golston 3 1 0 0 0 Marist Liufau 3 1 0 0 0 Osa Odighizuwa 2 2 1 1 0 Juanyeh Thomas 2 1 0 0 0 Carlos Watkins 2 0 0 0 0 Jake Ferguson 1 1 0 0 0 Kemon Hall 1 1 0 0 0 Nick Vigil 1 0 0 0 0 Buddy Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 Micah Parsons 1 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Extra points Brandon Aubrey 1/2 1/1

Punting

Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest Bryan Anger 2 82 1 42

Houston Texans player stats

Passing

Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating CJ Stroud 23/34 257 0 1 77.7

Rushing and receiving

Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Joe Mixon 20 109 3 2 44 0 Tank Dell 1 4 0 4 54 0 C.J. Stroud 3 26 0 0 0 0 Dameon Pierce 1 2 0 0 0 0 Nico Collins 0 0 0 4 54 0 Dalton Schultz 0 0 0 5 33 0 John Metchie III 0 0 0 3 33 0 Cade Stover 0 0 0 2 15 0 Robert Woods 0 0 0 2 13 0 Dare Ogunbowale 0 0 0 1 11 0

Defense

Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Tackles for Loss Interceptions Touchdowns Jalen Pitre 9 4 0 0 0 0 Ka'dar Hollman 7 6 0 0 0 0 Henry To'oTo'o 7 6 0 1 0 0 Azeez Al-Shaair 7 4 0 0 0 0 Denico Autry 4 3 1 1 0 0 Devin White 4 3 0 0 0 0 Danielle Hunter 3 3 2 3 0 0 Jake Hansen 3 2 0 0 0 0 Dylan Horton 3 0 0 0 0 0 Tim Settle Jr. 2 2 1 1 0 0 Neville Hewitt 2 2 0 0 0 0 Jeff Okudah 2 2 0 0 0 0 Derek Stingley Jr. 2 2 0 0 1 0 Calen Bullock 2 2 0 0 0 0 Jimmie Ward 2 1 0 0 0 0 Mario Edwards Jr. 2 1 0 0 0 0 Derek Barnett 1 1 1 0 0 1 Juice Scruggs 1 1 0 0 0 0 John Metchie Iii 1 1 0 0 0 0 Jerry Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 Del'Shawn Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kurt Hinish 1 0 0 0 0 0 Eric Murray 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tommy Togiai 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Extra points Ka'imi Fairbairn 2/2 4/4

Punting

Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest Tommy Townsend 4 210 3 59

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans game summary

The Texans began the scoring with a Joe Mixon rushing touchdown. After that, the Cowboys lost possession on a failed fake punt. Both teams then traded interceptions on the next two drives before Mixon embarrassed the defense yet again with another touchdown.

To begin the second quarter, Cooper Rush found KaVontae Turpin for a 64-yard touchdown:

Expand Tweet

Both teams then exchanged field goals on the next two drives. After that, the Cowboys managed to force a punt but failed to capitalize when Bradon Aubrey missed a field goal attempt – his first ever in a home game.

They got another chance after forcing another punt, but nothing came of the drive to end the first half with the Texans leading 14-10.

The second half began with the Cowboys being forced to punt on their first drive, with the Texans capitalized on, scoring a field goal.

Aubrey then appeared to have made a 64-yarder, but it was canceled by a Derek Barnett head-slap penalty that instead gave the Cowboys 15 more yards and a new set of downs. However, they failed to capitalize, committing a turnover on downs.

The Texans were then forced to punt on their next drive, but they redeemed themselves vis Derek Barnett stripping Rush of the ball, then recovering it after Jalen Pitre had knocked it out of Tyler Guyton and scoring a touchdown:

Expand Tweet

After that, both teams exchanged punts. Then the Cowboys committed a third turnover on downs when Cooper Rush was sacked consecutive times on a drive. They paid dearly for it when Mixon rushed for six for the third time.

The Cowboys managed to go as far as the Texans’ 19 on the last drive, but it proved to be for nothing to end the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.