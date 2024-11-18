Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans weather report: Latest on conditions at AT&T Stadium for Week 11 MNF showdown in Dallas

Monday night's matchup between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys, who will both be keen to win after Week 10 losses, will mark the conclusion of Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Texans are still leading the AFC South, but they have now lost two straight games, the last one being a Week 10 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys are in a much more difficult situation now that they have lost four straight games, after losing 34-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, is scheduled to have season-ending surgery for a partial tear of his right hamstring, which further highlights how difficult their situation is.

Weather forecast for Cowboys vs. Texans on Monday

It isn't expected that any bad weather would affect Monday night's Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans game in Arlington, Texas. According to oddstrader.com, AT&T Stadium is projected to experience temperatures between 63.1 and 58 degrees throughout the game.

Snow and cloudy sky are other things that fans don't need to worry about. Additionally, there is a 0% chance of precipitation.

Additionally, there won't be any wind to worry about during the game. We might see wind gusts of around 10.3 mph coming from the west during the game, but neither the passing offense nor kickers’ performances should be affected by that.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Texans on Monday night?

The Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys will kick off their Week 11 game tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

Play-by-play commentator Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman will call the game from the booth, while Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters will cover from the sidelines.

The ManningCast, which features brothers Peyton and Eli Manning providing an alternate broadcast of the game, is another possible way to watch the game on ESPN2.

You may still watch the primetime game via a live TV streaming service even if you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription. Several popular streaming providers, such as ESPN +, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV will have the match live.

Below is all the information you need to watch the game, including the time, location and details of how to watch and stream it:

Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18

Location: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV

