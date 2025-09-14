Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Ad

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Giants game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Javonte Williams WR CeeDee Lamb WR George Pickens WR Jalen Tolbert TE Jake Ferguson FB Hunter Luepke LT Tyler Guyton LG Tyler Smith C Cooper Beebe RG Tyler Booker RT Terence Steele

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:

Position Starter LDE Sam Williams LDT Kenny Clark RDT Osa Odighizuwa RDE Dante Fowler Jr. WLB Damone Clark MLB Jack Sanborn SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. LCB Kaiir Elam SS Donovan Wilson FS Malik Hooker RCB Trevon Diggs NB Reddy Steward

Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:

Position Starter PK Brandon Aubrey P Bryan Anger H Bryan Anger PR KaVontae Turpin KR KaVontae Turpin LS Trent Sieg

Ad

New York Giants projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter QB Russell Wilson RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. WR Malik Nabers WR Wan'Dale Robinson WR Darius Slayton TE Theo Johnson LT Andrew Thomas LG Jon Runyan C John Michael Schmitz Jr. RG Greg Van Roten RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Ad

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (D) NT Dexter Lawrence II RDE Roy Robertson-Harris WLB Brian Burns LILB Bobby Okereke RILB Darius Muasau SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux LCB Paulson Adebo SS Tyler Nubin FS Jevon Holland RCB Cor'Dale Flott NB Dru Phillips

Ad

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter PK Graham Gano P Jamie Gillan H Jamie Gillan PR Gunner Olszewski KR Gunner Olszewski LS Casey Kreiter

Ad

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants depth chart

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dak Prescott Joe Milton III - - RB Javonte Williams Miles Sanders Jaydon Blue Phil Mafah (IR) WR CeeDee Lamb KaVontae Turpin - - WR George Pickens Ryan Flournoy - - WR Jalen Tolbert Jonathan Mingo (IR) - - TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Brevyn Spann-Ford John Stephens Jr. (IR) FB Hunter Luepke - - - LT Tyler Guyton Nate Thomas - - LG Tyler Smith Trevor Keegan - - C Cooper Beebe Brock Hoffman - - RG Tyler Booker T.J. Bass Rob Jones (IR) - RT Terence Steele Hakeem Adeniji Ajani Cornelius -

Ad

Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Sam Williams Donovan Ezeiruaku James Houston - LDT Kenny Clark Jay Toia Mazi Smith - RDT Osa Odighizuwa Solomon Thomas Perrion Winfrey (IR) - RDE Dante Fowler Jr. Marshawn Kneeland Payton Turner (IR) - WLB Damone Clark Marist Liufau - - MLB Jack Sanborn - - - SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. Shemar James DeMarvion Overshown (O) - LCB Kaiir Elam C.J. Goodwin Shavon Revel Jr. (O) Caelen Carson (IR) SS Donovan Wilson Juanyeh Thomas - - FS Malik Hooker Markquese Bell - - RCB Trevon Diggs Trikweze Bridges Robert Rochell Josh Butler (O) NB DaRon Bland (O) Reddy Steward Zion Childress -

Ad

Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon Aubrey - - - P Bryan Anger - - - H Bryan Anger - - - PR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert - - KR KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert Jaydon Blue - LS Trent Sieg - - -

Ad

New York Giants depth chart

Here's a look at the New York Giants' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Russell Wilson Jaxson Dart Jameis Winston - RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Devin Singletary Cam Skattebo Eric Gray (O) WR Malik Nabers Jalin Hyatt Xavier Gipson - WR Wan'Dale Robinson (Q) Beaux Collins Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR) - WR Darius Slayton Gunner Olszewski Da'Quan Felton (IR) - TE Theo Johnson Daniel Bellinger Chris Manhertz Thomas Fidone II LT Andrew Thomas (D) James Hudson III Joshua Ezeudu (IR) - LG Jon Runyan Aaron Stinnie - - C John Michael Schmitz Jr. Austin Schlottmann - - RG Greg Van Roten Aaron Stinnie Evan Neal - RT Jermaine Eluemunor Marcus Mbow - -

Ad

Here's a look at the New York Giants' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (D) Elijah Garcia Darius Alexander - NT Dexter Lawrence II D.J. Davidson - - RDE Roy Robertson-Harris - - - WLB Brian Burns Abdul Carter Victor Dimukeje (O) - LILB Bobby Okereke Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (O) Swayze Bozeman - RILB Darius Muasau Chris Board Micah McFadden (IR) - SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Chauncey Golston - - LCB Paulson Adebo Art Green - - SS Tyler Nubin Dane Belton - - FS Jevon Holland Beau Brade Anthony Johnson Jr. (O) - RCB Cor'Dale Flott Deonte Banks Rico Payton (IR) - NB Dru Phillips Nic Jones TJ Moore (IR) -

Ad

Here's a look at the New York Giants' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Graham Gano - - - P Jamie Gillan - - - H Jamie Gillan - - - PR Gunner Olszewski Wan'Dale Robinson (Q) Xavier Gipson - KR Gunner Olszewski Devin Singletary Wan'Dale Robinson (Q) Tyrone Tracy Jr. LS Casey Kreiter - - -

Ad

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Cowboys vs. Giants game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Cowboys vs. Giants Week 2 game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.