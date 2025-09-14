  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 14, 2025 10:30 GMT
NFL: SEP 04 Cowboys at Eagles - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 04 Cowboys at Eagles - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Ad

Ahead of the Cowboys vs. Giants game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 2

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Giants:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PositionStarter
QBDak Prescott
RBJavonte Williams
WRCeeDee Lamb
WRGeorge Pickens
WRJalen Tolbert
TEJake Ferguson
FBHunter Luepke
LTTyler Guyton
LGTyler Smith
CCooper Beebe
RGTyler Booker
RTTerence Steele
Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
LDESam Williams
LDTKenny Clark
RDTOsa Odighizuwa
RDEDante Fowler Jr.
WLBDamone Clark
MLBJack Sanborn
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.
LCBKaiir Elam
SSDonovan Wilson
FSMalik Hooker
RCBTrevon Diggs
NBReddy Steward
Ad

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Giants:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon Aubrey
PBryan Anger
HBryan Anger
PRKaVontae Turpin
KRKaVontae Turpin
LSTrent Sieg
Ad

New York Giants projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
QBRussell Wilson
RBTyrone Tracy Jr.
WRMalik Nabers
WRWan'Dale Robinson
WRDarius Slayton
TETheo Johnson
LTAndrew Thomas
LGJon Runyan
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.
RGGreg Van Roten
RTJermaine Eluemunor
Ad

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
LDERakeem Nunez-Roches (D)
NTDexter Lawrence II
RDERoy Robertson-Harris
WLBBrian Burns
LILBBobby Okereke
RILBDarius Muasau
SLBKayvon Thibodeaux
LCBPaulson Adebo
SSTyler Nubin
FSJevon Holland
RCBCor'Dale Flott
NBDru Phillips
Ad

Here's a look at the Giants' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
PKGraham Gano
PJamie Gillan
HJamie Gillan
PRGunner Olszewski
KRGunner Olszewski
LSCasey Kreiter
Ad

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants depth chart

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDak PrescottJoe Milton III--
RBJavonte WilliamsMiles SandersJaydon BluePhil Mafah (IR)
WRCeeDee LambKaVontae Turpin--
WRGeorge PickensRyan Flournoy--
WRJalen TolbertJonathan Mingo (IR)--
TEJake FergusonLuke SchoonmakerBrevyn Spann-FordJohn Stephens Jr. (IR)
FBHunter Luepke---
LTTyler GuytonNate Thomas--
LGTyler SmithTrevor Keegan--
CCooper BeebeBrock Hoffman--
RGTyler BookerT.J. BassRob Jones (IR)-
RTTerence SteeleHakeem AdenijiAjani Cornelius-
Ad

Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDESam WilliamsDonovan EzeiruakuJames Houston-
LDTKenny ClarkJay ToiaMazi Smith-
RDTOsa OdighizuwaSolomon ThomasPerrion Winfrey (IR)-
RDEDante Fowler Jr.Marshawn KneelandPayton Turner (IR)-
WLBDamone ClarkMarist Liufau--
MLBJack Sanborn---
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.Shemar JamesDeMarvion Overshown (O)-
LCBKaiir ElamC.J. GoodwinShavon Revel Jr. (O)Caelen Carson (IR)
SSDonovan WilsonJuanyeh Thomas--
FSMalik HookerMarkquese Bell--
RCBTrevon DiggsTrikweze BridgesRobert RochellJosh Butler (O)
NBDaRon Bland (O)Reddy StewardZion Childress-
Ad

Here's a look at the Dallas Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon Aubrey---
PBryan Anger---
HBryan Anger---
PRKaVontae TurpinJalen Tolbert--
KRKaVontae TurpinJalen TolbertJaydon Blue-
LSTrent Sieg---
Ad

New York Giants depth chart

Here's a look at the New York Giants' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBRussell WilsonJaxson DartJameis Winston-
RBTyrone Tracy Jr.Devin SingletaryCam SkatteboEric Gray (O)
WRMalik NabersJalin HyattXavier Gipson-
WRWan'Dale Robinson (Q)Beaux CollinsBryce Ford-Wheaton (IR)-
WRDarius SlaytonGunner OlszewskiDa'Quan Felton (IR)-
TETheo JohnsonDaniel BellingerChris ManhertzThomas Fidone II
LTAndrew Thomas (D)James Hudson IIIJoshua Ezeudu (IR)-
LGJon RunyanAaron Stinnie--
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.Austin Schlottmann--
RGGreg Van RotenAaron StinnieEvan Neal-
RTJermaine EluemunorMarcus Mbow--
Ad

Here's a look at the New York Giants' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERakeem Nunez-Roches (D)Elijah GarciaDarius Alexander-
NTDexter Lawrence IID.J. Davidson--
RDERoy Robertson-Harris---
WLBBrian BurnsAbdul CarterVictor Dimukeje (O)-
LILBBobby OkerekeDemetrius Flannigan-Fowles (O)Swayze Bozeman-
RILBDarius MuasauChris BoardMicah McFadden (IR)-
SLBKayvon ThibodeauxChauncey Golston--
LCBPaulson AdeboArt Green--
SSTyler NubinDane Belton--
FSJevon HollandBeau BradeAnthony Johnson Jr. (O)-
RCBCor'Dale FlottDeonte BanksRico Payton (IR)-
NBDru PhillipsNic JonesTJ Moore (IR)-
Ad

Here's a look at the New York Giants' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKGraham Gano---
PJamie Gillan---
HJamie Gillan---
PRGunner OlszewskiWan'Dale Robinson (Q)Xavier Gipson-
KRGunner OlszewskiDevin SingletaryWan'Dale Robinson (Q)Tyrone Tracy Jr.
LSCasey Kreiter---
Ad

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Cowboys vs. Giants game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Cowboys vs. Giants Week 2 game:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications