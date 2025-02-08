Dallas Goedert injury update: Latest on Eagles TE ahead of Super Bowl clash vs Chiefs

Dallas Goedert has been the Philadelphia Eagles' starting tight end since franchise favorite Zach Ertz departed in 2021. Goedert has done a great job in his position and has added a different dynamism to Nick Sirianni's offense.

Hence, before the most important game of his professional football career, let's examine Goedert's availability for the Super Bowl clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Exploring Dallas Goedert's availability for the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert is trending towards starting in Super Bowl 59. The reliable pass catcher is dealing with a minor ankle issue, but nothing so serious as to knock him out of contention.

According to the Philadelphia Eagles website, Goedert participated fully in every training session in the week before Super Bowl 59. This is a great sign, and he's entering the game without an injury designation.

While Goedert looks all good to go for the big game, the same can't be said about teammate Britain Covey. The wide receiver is dealing with a neck injury and has been officially ruled out of the big game. Other players listed as questionable on the injury report are Brandon Graham, Nick Gates, and C.J. Uzomah.

Expand Tweet

How has Dallas Goedert performed in the playoffs?

Dallas Goedert has been as reliable as ever in the postseason, which is even more impressive considering his injury issues during the regular season.

Goedert recorded a stat line of four catches, 47 receiving yards, and one touchdown versus the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round. The Eagles won the game by a 22-10 scoreline.

Goedert was at it again versus the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. The Rams had no answer for his physicality, as he racked up a stat line of four receptions and 56 receiving yards. The Eagles won the game by a 28-22 scoreline.

Goedert helped his side win an NFC championship game over the Washington Commanders. The veteran tight end rolled back the clock, recording seven catches and 85 receiving yards. His side won the game by a staggering 55-23 score.

Next up is a date with Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and there will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57, in which the Eagles lost 38-35.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.