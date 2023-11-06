Dallas Goedert injury update: When will the Eagles TE return?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert hurt his forearm during yesterday's 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the injury will keep the 28-year-old tight end off the field and may even force him to go on injured reserve.

To find out if there is significant damage to his forearm, Goedert will undergo an MRI today. The Philadelphia Eagles, who have the best record in the NFL this season, will lose the player for at least four games if he is placed on injured reserve.

The Eagles will get a week off next week, but they face the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers in a difficult stretch of games following the break.

Goedert has recorded 38 catches for 410 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

When will Dallas Goedert return?

There is no established return date for Dallas Goedert, as he is expected to undergo a scan on Monday to assess the extent of the injury and look for any major damage.

In the event that Goedert is placed on injured reserve, the Eagles will still have options. Albert Okwuegbunam, Grant Calcaterra, and Jack Stoll are other tight end options on the team's roster; however, Calcaterra was sidelined against the Cowboys due to a concussion.

What happened to Dallas Goedert?

Goedert had to be escorted to the locker room after seeming to have received an upper-body injury during the second half of the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After catching a ball, the tight end ran 28 yards to bring Philly to the 41-yard line. But when the play ended, safety Markquese Bell knocked him down, and he fell painfully on his arm. He writhed in pain for a short while on the turf before being escorted.

After determining that his injury was to his forearm, the Eagles first declared him questionable to return before deciding he wouldn't play again for some time.

Goedert has a definite forearm fracture; however, a scan will eventually clarify the extent of the damage and determine the number of games he'll miss.