Dallas Goedert or Jake Ferguson Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for TEs ahead of TNF clash

Thursday night’s season opener doesn’t just bring the intensity of an NFC East rivalry; it also hands fantasy football managers a tough call. Do you trust Philadelphia’s steady veteran Dallas Goedert, or bank on Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, who flashed upside when paired with Dak Prescott?
With both teams entering Week 1 at full strength, tight end decisions could tip fantasy matchups.
Dallas Goedert's Fantasy outlook for Week 1
Dallas Goedert is starting 2025 off healthy and prepared, a change of pace given the injuries that cut into his availability in recent years. He is still a reliable safety blanket for Jalen Hurts for the short-to-intermediate game. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith running the Philadelphia offense. Goedert will not accumulate elite volume, but his ability to create yards is fantasy-relevant.
What fantasy managers need to weigh is the ceiling. Goedert has rarely been featured as a red zone centerpiece, with modest touchdown totals in recent seasons. That role limits his week-to-week explosion potential. Still, in a pass-heavy game script against a divisional rival, Goedert could see steady targets and provide a safe floor.
Jake Ferguson's Fantasy outlook for Week 1
After an inconsistent 2024, Jake Ferguson heads into 2025 to prove himself after a year of QB uncertainty. Once Dak Prescott went down, Ferguson's production took a major hit. However, when the Dallas offense was at full strength, Ferguson had a good rapport with his QB. In 2023, that rapport allowed Ferguson to finish as a top-10 player at the position.
Dallas's passing tree weighs heavily toward CeeDee Lamb, and mostly when the defense keys on the star receiver, the middle of the field is wide open. This is where Ferguson works best, turning high-percentage throws into extending plays. His red zone production fell off entirely last season. However, with a healthier offense and coach Brian Schottenheimer drawing things up, Ferguson has a chance to reestablish himself as an effective scoring option.
Dallas Goedert vs Jake Ferguson: Start ’Em, Sit ’Em?
The projections lean slightly toward Jake Ferguson. Sportskeeda’s “Who Should I Start?” tool gives him a 10.2-point outlook compared to Goedert’s 9.6. It’s not a massive gap, but in fantasy football, even a half-point can matter. The numbers reflect Ferguson’s safer floor when paired with Prescott.
Goedert remains a fine play if you value steady targets, but Ferguson’s chemistry with his quarterback and the chance for touchdown regression tilt the scales in his favor. For Week 1, Ferguson is the recommended start in what could be a tightly contested divisional opener.
