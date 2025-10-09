Dallas Goedert or Theo Johnson Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for TEs explored for Week 6

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson square off in primetime this week. The Eagles travel to MetLife Stadium for one of football's most iconic rivalries, a rivalry that is star-spangled with names like Eli Manning, DeSean Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Reggie White.

However, for Week 6 of the 2025 season, a major point of contention in fantasy football circles is who fantasy players should start, and tight end has been a topic of discussion.

The position often presents a lot of challenges due to how its fantasy production fluctuates. Therefore, we've taken it upon ourselves to analyze the tricky matchup between Goedert and Johnson to determine who you should start this week.

Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football projection

NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Dallas Goedert has been one of the best tight ends in the league. It's especially impressive given how he plays on a loaded offense with many stars competing for touches.

Although he missed action in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he hasn't dipped below seven fantasy points in a week. He had a particularly strong game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, where he recorded 37 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

NFL.com expects him to have yet another reliable outing in Week 6, with 7.48 fantasy points.

Theo Johnson Fantasy Football projection

Tight end Theo Johnson has a lot of things working against him at the moment. The Giants cannot get things going, having already switched to backup quarterback and rookie Jaxson Dart. While Dart gave fans reason to believe with his debut win against the high-powered LA Chargers, the wheels came back off in their 26-14 loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson has been among the many players whose fantasy production has been heavily impacted by the backfiring offense. However, the last two weeks have seen a change, as he recorded three touchdown catches in two games.

This could signal a change in how the Giants' offense operates with Dart at the helm.

Dallas Goedert or Theo Johnson Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool recommends starting Dallas Goedert over Theo Johnson. Goedert is projected to put up 10.5 fantasy points, and Johnson is expected to score 8.8, supporting the case for a change in the Giants' offense.

Goedert plays in the superior offense, which largely supports the case of him being the recommended starter. With how the Giants have struggled up to this point, Goedert should have a particularly good game on Thursday.

