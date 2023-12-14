Dalton Kincaid injury update: Latest on Bills TE for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Dalton Kincaid is having a fairly decent rookie season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023. The tight end has racked up 495 yards and two touchdowns on 61 receptions across 12 games.

Despite playing his first season in the NFL, Kincaid has become a popular pick in fantasy football. However, he has been dealing with shoulder and thumb injuries this week, which has given fantasy managers a lot to think about.

The Bills lock horns with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the season. However, there's concern over whether Kincaid will feature in the game on Thursday.

Dalton Kincaid's injury update

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid popped up on the Buffalo Bills' injury report with shoulder and thumb injuries this week. He was a limited participant in training on Wednesday.

Following the Week 14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Kincaid was day-to-day after requiring X-rays on his shoulder during the game. However, since he was able to partake in limited practice on Wednesday, there are signs that his injury might not be too serious.

Kincaid is currently listed as questionable on the Bills' injury report. However, there is still no guarantee whether he will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Hence fantasy managers should wait for Kincaid to return to full training and be available before thinking of fielding him for Week 15.

Kincaid has racked up 59.5 fantasy points across 12 games this season. He is averaging 5.0 FPPG.

What happened to Dalton Kincaid?

Kincaid picked up a shoulder injury in the Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs. The tight end had to leave the game briefly and head to the X-ray room after falling hard on his shoulder.

Kincaid finished the game against the Chiefs with five catches for 21 yards on eight targets. The Bills eventually won the contest 20-17.

Kincaid has also been carrying a thumb injury this week. He was a limited participant in training on Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

When will Dalton Kincaid return?

As things stand, there is no timeline for when Kincaid will return to action for the Buffalo Bills. However, the good news is that the tight end was able to take part in a limited practice session on Wednesday.

Moreover, Kincaid also spoke to reporters after the Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and said his shoulder issue wasn't a long-term injury.

Now, Kincaid will have two more opportunities in training to increase his activity and potentially clear up any concerns about his availability for the game in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. If he takes part in full training this week, he should be good to go against Dallas.

The Bills will host the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 17 at High Park Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.