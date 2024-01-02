Dalvin Cook landing spots: 3 possible destinations for the former Jets RB

Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets were set to go in a cool history for the 2023 season, but when Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1, the whole offensive plan went sideways. As a result, he never got going, and there was a mutual interest in his release that became official on January 2.

Cook has not played nearly as much as expected in 2023, and as such, he could become a valuable piece for a contender team gearing up for a playoff run. At this point, no team is signing him to be the starter - he would fit as the primary backup for many contenders, though.

Check out three teams that could sign Dalvin Cook for the stretch run.

3 landing spots for Dalvin Cook for the 2023-24 playoffs:

1 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have Kyren Williams as their leading back, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon following his excellent start to the season. However, there's a bit of uncertainty after him, with Royce Freeman not playing in the previous two games. A backup running back would be a great addition.

Sean McVay's offense could use a running back of Cook's quality to keep Williams' legs fresh and take the ball away from Matthew Stafford's hands when needed. It could be an addition worth pursuing.

2 - Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard's quality is undeniable - he has taken Ezekiel Elliott's job, which gives you a fair idea of his quality. However, the production behind him hasn't been great, with backup Rico Dowdle struggling throughout the year with just 3.9 yards per carry.

Cook would act as the primary backup for the Cowboys, working in short-yardage situations and helping Dak Prescott in pass protection. Pollard himself isn't having a great year either, with 4.0 yards per carry, so adding some juice to the running back group could be a home run for the team.

3 - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are well set at running back, but this team needs someone to work on early downs with Keaton Mitchell out for the season. While Cook lacks Mitchell's explosiveness, he makes up for a good read of the blocks and the ability to fight through contact.

There's no risk in adding experience and a veteran for 5-6 carries per game, and the Ravens are a clear Super Bowl contender. Dalvin Cook could be an important addition to keep things afloat.