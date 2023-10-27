Dalvin Cook trade rumors: Three ideal landing spots for disgruntled Jets RB

Dalvin Cook was one of the surprises of the offseason for all the wrong reasons. After rushing for the most yards since 2020, he suddenly found himself on the outs as the Minnesota Vikings moved on from the running back. It took longer than many expected for him to land a job, but many anticipated he would be a game-changer wherever he went.

Instead, the running back has been relegated to working in Breece Hall's shadow. The Jets running back has totaled 66 carries for a whopping 426 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. If that average maintains its current level, it will beat out Cook's best average by 1.5 yards per carry.

Cook seems to be aware of the disparity between the two running backs and reportedly is looking for a solution. The 28-year-old is allegedly speaking to Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and his agent about a possible trade.

As a result, some are bracing for one as the trade deadline looms. Which teams are in need the most? Here's a look at three options.

NFL Trade Deadline: Ideal landing spots for Dalvin Cook

#1 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been dealing with injuries to Aaron Jones all season long. His hamstring has taken the slow road to recovery and while he was able to play last week, he missed practice on Wednesday. At this point, it might just be a slower season for the running back.

As such, they might need a bigger name like Dalvin Cook to help in the backfield. Cook offers an inside scoop on the interworkings of the Minnesota Vikings as well. The Packers' rushing attack is currently ranked 24th. While Aaron Rodgers' former team is 2-4 and should be sellers, the pride surrounding the franchise might push them to make a move to maximize Jordan Love's chances.

Otherwise, they might be surrendering to the fact that the streak of quarterback dominance was merely a stroke of luck and not some larger-than-life knowledge. The Jets and Dalvin Cook can take advantage of that to get a transaction done.

Additionally, trading to the NFC North means that the Jets don't need to worry about the move coming back to bite them.

#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing. As such, any potential boost could be a welcome proposition. After dropping below .500 on national television, the team might be interested in making a move to help out Baker Mayfield.

Adding Dalvin Cook might not solve all of their problems overnight, but the running back does help give a boost to at least the depth of the team. A starting competition between Rachaad White and Dalvin Cook could push both backs to elevate an offense that sorely needs a shot in the arm.

The team hasn't scored more than 20 points since October 1st, so the worry is that the blueprint on how to shut down Mike Evans and the offense is now out of the bag. Adding Cook's star name might get teams back to guessing.

#3 Minnesota Vikings

Before moving on from Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings ranked 28th in yards per game in 2022. After moving on, the team dropped to 30th. Sure, they weren't setting the league on fire last year, but they were marginally better than where they are now.

If Dalvin Cook can be had for a sixth or seventh-round pick, the Vikings might want to pull the trigger. With Dalvin Cook, the team went 13-4. Without him, the team has already lost the same number of games as last year at 3-4. Additionally, without Justin Jefferson, the team is even more mortal.

Of course, the biggest problem might be the fan blowback as such a move would be the general manager admitting his mistake in letting the running back go. Still, sometimes the most important move is to run through the sea of outcry.

What time is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The trade deadline is on Tuesday, October 31st and all deals must be done by 4:00 PM EST. This means that those on the East Coast can check for any moves after school or work and then proceed almost directly into Halloween festivities.