Damar Hamlin playing football once again is a welcome sight for fans after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January. The safety stepped onto the field in the Buffalo Bills' first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hamlin spoke to reporters after the game and discussed how he felt playing in the NFL again. He noted that it was a stepping stone in reentering the space of football:

"It was super fun. It was a great experience. Just another milestone and a step up just getting back to myself as far as in the football space and in the NFL.

"Just my first few plays in being pressures, and there's my number being called. So, all of the jitters, all the nerves, that was like out the window right there, like right then and there. But it was good for me. It was able to get me going."

Damar Hamlin had three tackles in front of 70K fans at Highmark Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott also spoke to reporters after the match. He admitted how impressed he was at seeing the 25-year-old back:

"What we just witnessed, to me, is remarkable. It really is. It's a true sign of a young man's courage and obviously everyone who helped him get to this point. I know there was a football game going on out there today, but I mean truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith."

Hamlin dropped to the field at Paycor Stadium as the Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals last season. An ambulance came onto the field to take the safety to a nearby medical center.

Over six months later, Hamlin is back and looking to help the Bills make a playoff run this upcoming season.

Could Damar Hamlin become a starter for the Bills this season?

Buffalo released their first depth chart ahead of the start of preseason that has Hamlin in a battle for the backup spot behind veteran Micah Hyde.

Hamlin started 14 games before the incident in Cincinnati, as Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury last September. The safety is competing with Cameron Lewis, a fourth-year defensive back.

We'll see if Damar Hamlin can beat out Lewis to maintain his role behind Hyde in the 2023 season.