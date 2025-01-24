Damar Hamlin injury update: Latest on Bills safety's status for AFC title game vs Chiefs

Damar Hamlin has recorded statistics in every game he's played in the 2024 NFL season. The safety has a steady role on the Bills' defense, and he's been a solid contributor in their run to the AFC championship game.

Hence, as the Bills prepare for a game against arch-rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, let's examine Hamlin's availability.

Exploring Damar Hamlin's availability for NFC Championship game

According to the Buffalo Bills official website, Damar Hamlin is on the injury report due to a rib injury in the days leading up to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the veteran safety was a full participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's training sessions. Thus, barring any unforeseen scenarios, Hamlin will be fit enough to start against the Chiefs.

While Hamlin looks good to go versus Kansas City, the same can't be said about his fellow safety, Taylor Rapp.

Rapp has not featured in training this week due to hip and back injury issues. He must feature in some capacity on Friday if he's to have a chance at playing against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.

How did Damar Hamlin perform in the divisional round?

Damar Hamlin performed admirably when called upon against the Baltimore Ravens. The safety showcased his coverage ability and tackling nous against one of the best offenses in the league.

Hamlin ended the divisional round game with a stat line of five solo tackles, three assisted tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. His performance was one of the reasons why the Bills defense looked so good against a Lamar Jackson-led offense in the divisional round game.

Hamlin and his teammates must now carry over the form to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have been responsible for numerous Bills heartbreaks over the years. However, the Bills' fan base has reason to feel optimistic ahead of the upcoming game against Patrick Mahomes & Co.

The Bills beat them in the regular season, and the Chiefs haven't looked as dominant in recent weeks. There's all to play for in this season's conference championship game.

