Damien Harris Career Earnings: How much has ex-Bills RB made in his NFL career? 

Former Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has announced his retirement from the NFL. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum was drafted in 2018 and spent five years in the league.

Here's a closer look at Harris' career earnings and the rationale behind his sudden retirement from the league.

How much did Damien Harris make in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Damien Harris made $5,718,750 in his five-year NFL career. The former Crimson Tide standout played for two NFL squads: the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots drafted Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He earned $3,948,750 during his four-year stint with Bill Belichick's team.

He joined the Buffalo Bills for his fifth season upon departing the Patriots as a free agent. Harris earned $1,770,000 during his one-year stint with Sean McDermott's side before calling it a career at the end of the 2023 season.

Damien Harris announces retirement ahead of 2024 season

Damien Harris endured the most challenging year of his football career in 2023. The Buffalo Bills running back had a stat line of 94 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries with the AFC franchise. He suffered a season-ending neck injury in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Harris took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

He said:

"For the past 20 years, playing the game of football has been one of the greatest privileges in my life.

"Getting to represent the name on the back of my jersey on and off the field, getting to compete at the highest level with and against the best competitors while winning championships, and being coached by the two greatest head coaches of all time in Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are all just a small part of what God has done in my life with the game of football.

"The people I've met, the places I've been and will go on to go, the experiences and memories I've made, the impact I've been able to make to this point, these are the things that mean the most to me.

"Gratitude is defined as 'the quality of being thankful; and the readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.' Today I am grateful I have found the strength to walk away from the game I love so much."

Harris ended his NFL career with 472 carries for 2,188 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 44 games.