Damien Harris Week 12 Fantasy Outlook: Should you pick him?

Damien Harris played a significant role in New England's game in Week 11, even though Rhamondre Stevenson remained the team's primary back. Harris broke off with a 30-yard run in the third quarter, the New England Patriots' longest play from scrimmage. On Thanksgiving, he will be a mid-to-low RB3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Harris was the lone explosive component in either attack in the most recent contest against the New York Jets as he frequently cut short long gains.

Harris continues to trail Rhamondre Stevenson in the New England Patriots' backfield. Harris might cut into Stevenson's workload a little more if he performs strongly against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12. The Vikings' defensive unit has surrendered four touchdowns to running backs in the previous two games.

Taylor Kyles @tkyles39 Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris did a lot of heavy lifting on checkdowns/underneath throws yesterday.



Huge advantage having a pair of backs who can consistently make the first defender miss and move the chains Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris did a lot of heavy lifting on checkdowns/underneath throws yesterday. Huge advantage having a pair of backs who can consistently make the first defender miss and move the chains https://t.co/5VAfbQ5WHj

Damien Harris' stats and fantasy prediction

Damien Harris started after a successful recovery last Sunday, rushing on eight occasions for 55 yards and adding another 28 yards on two receptions. Stevenson, on the other hand, was a distant second on the ground, averaging just 1.7 yards per carry on 15 attempts.

Harris also outclassed Stevenson 65 to 26 on the ground in that game. Since the league's fourth round of games, Harris recorded his personal best for most rushing yards.

With a 22-yard rush in the second quarter, Harris set up a field goal. Early in the third quarter, he got loose for a 30-yard gain on the ground.

If the Patriots can keep up with the Vikings on Thursday, Harris should keep getting chances on the ground after recording his best rushing yardage tally since Week 4. Stevenson's stronger pass-catching abilities keep him active irrespective of the game's rhythm.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge



He averaged nearly 10 yards per touch yesterday and was graded as Healthy Damien Harris is back and is his normal efficient self again.He averaged nearly 10 yards per touch yesterday and was graded as @PFF 's third-best rusher of Week 11. Healthy Damien Harris is back and is his normal efficient self again.He averaged nearly 10 yards per touch yesterday and was graded as @PFF's third-best rusher of Week 11.

In Thursday night's game against the Vikings, Damien Harris will try to improve on that effort. Minnesota permit 121 rushing yards per game and have a rushing DVOA of 19. Harris is viewed as a flex option in many fantasy league formats against the Vikings since he will support Stevenson.

In terms of fantasy points, Harris and Stevenson notably led the Patriots. Harris scored 11.3, while Stevenson scored 14.2. Both were only one touchdown short of having a fantastic day.

In Week 8 against the New York Jets, Harris' last game before Week 11, he had 11 rushes for 37 yards and two receptions for 15 yards on two targets.

Against the Vikings, Damien Harris will be a mid-to-low RB3. Coming into Week 11, Minnesota had given up the second-lowest points per game to running backs before they faced the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Still, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott stunned them. Additionally, we know the unloads will probably go to Stevenson rather than Harris if the Patriots try to score.

