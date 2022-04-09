"He came in everyday just reeking of alcohol" - Dan Campbell reveals player in Miami showed up drunk to practice everyday

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently spoke with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press about how the NFL will tolerate player misconduct as long as their production on the football field remains high.

Here's what Campbell had to say about his time as a coach with the Miami Dolphins when a player would repeatedly come to practice reeking of alcohol:

“I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball. He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but God he loved football."

"He showed up, he didn’t have any M.A.’s [missed assignments], he hustled non-stop, and it’s like, you know what? You’ll find a way to make that guy work.I'm nott saying we want those guys, but he loved ball, and he had success. And he’s still playing today, by the way.”

Campbell's comments appear to have come unscripted and unprompted. He served as a coach in different capacities for the Miami Dolphins from 2010-2015. He was a coaching intern in 2010, the team's tight ends coach from 2011-2015 and took over as interim head coach in 2015.

Can Dan Campbell change the losing culture of the Detroit Lions?

Every head coach in the NFL has a calling card, or something that they are known for. Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is known as a player's coach and a brilliant offensive mind.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is known as a player's coach who is a great motivator and a leader of men.

Despite having a 3-13 season in his first year with the team, Dan Campbell's calling card as head coach of the Lions has been to ingnite his team with his tough demeanor and speeches that will cause his players to run through a wall for him.

During his introductory speech, where he was introduced as head coach, he invigorated (or scared) the fanbase by stating the following about how his team would fight (figuratively --- important to know here) in games:

"We’re gonna kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you. And when you knock us down, we’re gonna get up. And on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off."

New @Lions HC Dan Campbell had quite the introductory press conference

While many thought it was an odd speech, others felt that this was exactly what the dormant franchise needed.

The same franchise has largely alienated two of their legendary players, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, to the point where they have minimal contact with the team that drafted them.

The team fought hard for Dan Campbell and in 2021, they attempted to go for it on fourth down 38 times, which was the most in the league.

The team is not afraid to go for it and that alone has helped to improve the losing culture that has presided over the franchise for the better part of 30 years.

In Week 15, the Lions defeated the Arizona Cardinals, who were one of the best teams in the league for much of the season. The Cardinals were fighting for a playoff position when they were ambushed by the Lions with a score of 30-12.

If their head coach can find a way to add a few more wins to their record this season, then perhaps we can say that the culture change may be here to stay...at least for a while.

