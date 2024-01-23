Dan Morgan net worth: Exploring Panthers GM's wealth in 2024

Dan Morgan has been hired by the Carolina Panthers to serve as the team's President of Football Operations and General Manager. He is currently the franchise's fifth general manager.

Let's find out the net worth of the Panthers' newest general manager as he adjusts to his new position in Carolina.

Morgan's net worth in 2024 is estimated by idolnetworth.com to be $25 million. He has made the most of his money in the league, having worked for several NFL teams as an executive after his playing career.

Morgan, who spent seven seasons as an NFL player, declared his retirement from the game in 2008, primarily due to his injuries' sluggish healing. Since then, he has worked for the Buffalo Bills as director of player personnel and the Seattle Seahawks as director of pro personnel.

Prior to the Panthers' decision to promote Morgan to the position of general manager in place of Scott Fitterer, they had appointed him as their assistant GM in 2021.

Which NFL teams did Dan Morgan play for?

The Carolina Panthers gave their former linebacker, Dan Morgan, the responsibility of turning around the underperforming team when they promoted him to president of football operations on Monday.

Since his playing days, Morgan has undoubtedly been familiar with Carolina's supporters. The Panthers selected him in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft, 11th overall, following his outstanding time playing college football at the University of Miami.

Morgan was named unanimous All-American and won numerous defensive awards during his time playing college football. He has also been elected into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dan Morgan joined a Carolina defensive unit that was the weakest in the league in his first year after being drafted into the NFL. But by his second season, he had played a key role in an upsurge that saw the Panthers' defense rise to one of the best in the league.

Morgan had a great 2003 season with the Panthers. He played an important role in the defense that got the Panthers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Tom Brady's New England Patriots. Morgan was still very good in the big game, even though they lost by a tiny margin of 32-29. He set a Super Bowl record with 25 tackles.

Morgan moved from Carolina to play for the New Orleans Saints in 2008; however, injuries caused him to retire early. In his seven years as a professional football player, he recorded 457 tackles, eight sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2004.