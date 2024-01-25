Daniel Brunskill contract: How much is Titans guard earning in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans and former San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Daniel Brunskill reached an agreement prior to the 2023 NFL season.

Being a versatile player, Brunskill has spent his career playing all over the offensive line, primarily at guard. He started every game for the Niners in 2020 and 2021, but only played in 14 regular-season games last season.

The 29-year-old guard began his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 as an undrafted free agent after playing for San Diego State in college. Following his 2019 signing, he started to make a name for himself in the 49ers' rugged offensive line.

The two-year contract that the Titans and Brunskill agreed to is reportedly worth $5.5 million. Spotrac reports that the agreement stipulates an average yearly compensation of $2,750,000. Brunskill received a basic pay of $1,080,000 in 2023. He will become a free agent afer the 2024–2025 season.

Daniel Brunskill's NFL timeline

Daniel Brunskill played tight end for Valley Center High School in Valley Center, California, in his early high school football career.

After playing for the San Diego State Aztecs in college, Brunskill was first signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. However, he did not get consistent time on the field as a professional until the beginning of 2019, when he agreed to join the San Diego Fleet of the now-inactive Alliance of American Football. After that, he was able to return to the NFL after being signed by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners did not provide Brunskill with a long-term roster position guarantee when they signed him. Despite the fact that he was also not guaranteed playing time, Brunskill managed to make the squad and played in 14 games during his first campaign in San Francisco.

The versatile player played in 61 regular season games during a four-year tenure with the 49ers, starting 42 of them. He filled in as a right guard substitute and saw action at all five offensive line spots.

The Tennessee Titans signed Daniel Brunskill to a two-year contract following the 2022–2023 season.