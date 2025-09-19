Daniel Jones or Baker Mayfield Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for QBs explored

Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield are off to two remarkable starts to the 2025 NFL season. Jones is having a terrific time with the Indianapolis Colts after spending the first six seasons of his career with the New York Giants, leading the Colts to the first 2-0 start since 2009. Mayfield continues to thrive under Todd Bowles and has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boasting the same record, as they try to win the NFC South division for the fifth consecutive season.
The two early MVP candidates will take on teams that haven't found their identity and are craving the first win of the season. Jones will go against divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, while Mayfield and the Bucs are set to clash with the New York Jets. Who is the best option for fantasy football Week 3 between them? Let's take a look.
Is Daniel Jones a good pick for fantasy football in Week 3?
Daniel Jones is putting up solid numbers with the Colts, completing 45 of 63 pass attempts for 588 yards and two touchdowns. He has also carried the ball 13 times for 28 yards and three touchdowns. Jones is one of the biggest storylines of the young NFL season, as some consider him an early MVP candidate.
The Colts are playing at a high level, especially on offense, and having Jones under center has played a big role in their revamped offense.
Is Baker Mayfield a good pick for fantasy football in Week 3?
Ever since he made it to Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield has been nothing but impressive. He is coming off his best season (407 completions for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns) and is striving to have a similar impact with a renewed wide receiver room. He has gone 42 of 70 for 382 yards and five touchdowns to start the season. His rushing production, when it comes to yards, is higher than Jones' (eight carries for 72 yards).
Mayfield has a terrific offense and he's on the right track to dominate opponents again. The Jets have struggled against Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, which is a terrific sign for the former No. 1 overall pick.
Who to pick between Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield?
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Baker Mayfield is the best option with 20.8 projected points against Jones' 16.1. Both matchups are favorable to these quarterbacks, but Mayfield is expected to punish the Jets with his passes (289.9 yards).
