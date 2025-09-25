  • home icon
  Daniel Jones or Baker Mayfield Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

Daniel Jones or Baker Mayfield Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 25, 2025 23:23 GMT
Daniel Jones or Baker Mayfield Week 4 Start
Daniel Jones or Baker Mayfield Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored (Credits: IMAGN)

Daniel Jones is well on his way to emulating what Baker Mayfield did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After struggling to establish himself with the New York Giants, the veteran quarterback joined the second post-Giants team in the offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts have allowed him to play at his best, behind a capable offensive line that has helped him lead the squad to a 3-0 record. Mayfield and the Buccaneers are playing at a solid level again, but they will face the toughest matchup of the season against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones and Co. will clash against the LA Rams, who come off losing to the Eagles in Week 3. These two are good options for fantasy managers, but only one should get the starting role this week.

Is Daniel Jones a good pick for fantasy football Week 4?

Daniel Jones is having the best season of his NFL career. The Indianapolis Colts star has completed 63 of 88 pass attempts (71.6%) for 816 yards, three touchdowns and a career-high 111.7 passer rating.

He has rushed the ball 17 times for 55 yards and three touchdowns, becoming a dual threat in the Colts' offense. Jones is a very reliable quarterback option for managers against a Rams team that allowed 35 fantasy points to Jalen Hurts in Week 3.

Is Baker Mayfield a good pick for fantasy football Week 4?

Since he joined the Buccaneers in 2023, Baker Mayfield has become a terrific option for fantasy managers. He hasn't been as accurate as Jones (61 of 99) to start the season, but Mayfield has done a good job protecting the ball, throwing for six touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Additionally, he has carried the ball 12 times for 116 yards. Mayfield will face a difficult opponent, but he holds a positive record against the Eagles (2-1), throwing for 697 yards and three touchdowns against an interception from the NFC East champions. Philadelphia allowed 17 fantasy points in Week 3, which is positive for Mayfield.

Who to pick between Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield?

Pick Mayfield over Jones.
Pick Mayfield over Jones.

This is a close matchup, but Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool believes Baker Mayfield is the best option for fantasy managers in Week 3. He edges out Daniel Jones with 19 fantasy points against 17.2. His record against the Eagles should make his managers dream about a solid performance in Week 3.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

