Daniel Jones fantasy outlook: Can Giants QB take another step forward in 2023?

Daniel Jones enjoyed the best performance of his entire NFL career so far last year during the 2022 season. It also came at the perfect time for his future with the New York Giants. He earned himself a massive four-year contract with his breakout season, avoiding becoming a free agent.

It's likely no coincidence that Jones thrived in his first year under new head coach Brian Daboll, a creative offensive specialist. His fantasy football value also skyrocketed last season, setting new career-highs in several categories.

Most valuable to his fantasy score was his newly-found rushing game, where he was one of the best at the position in the entire NFL.

Now entering his second season with Daboll, Daniel Jones is projected to take another step forward. NFL history suggests that quarterbacks see their biggest improvements in year two of a new offensive system, which is where Jones will be in the 2023 NFL season.

Also helping Jones' fantasy football outlook is the New York Giants' commitment to surrounding him with better offensive weapons. His group of pass-catchers was one of the weakest in the league last season.

This resulted in the Giants acquiring Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders and selecting Jalin Hyatt in the 2023 NFL Draft. They also retained Saquon Barkley on a one-year contract, keeping him out of free agency.

There's plenty to like about Jones' outlook for the 2023 fantasy football season, especially his positively trending progress and new weapons to work with this year. He currently ranks as the 14th quarterback by ADP, putting him just outside of QB1 territory.

He possesses the rushing upside to outperform his ADP and makes for an excellent QB2, best ball target, or Superflex option in fantasy football drafts.

Daniel Jones' rushing upside in fantasy football

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones shattered his career rushing totals last season. He nearly doubled his highest yardage output and recorded more rushing touchdowns last year than in his previous three seasons combined.

The arrival of Brian Daboll has a lot to do with that, as he ran a similar offensive system with Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterbacks who can consistently produce rushing contributions are a major asset in fantasy football. Many of the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent years, such as Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, achieved their status by being dominant rushers.

If Jones is able to take another step forward on the field, he will have an extremely safe floor with an intriguing ceiling for the 2023 fantasy football season.

