Daniel Jones injury update: Giants QB’s return timeline explored after serious knee injury

Daniel Jones, like some starting NFL quarterbacks this season, has suffered from various injuries. The Giants franchise signal-caller was coming off a neck injury ahead of starting against the Raiders in Week 9.

However, Jones found himself in the medical tent with another knee injury in the second quarter of the game. He would not return to the game as he threw for 25 yards on four of nine passing. Backup QB Tommy Devito started in place of Jones for the rest of the game.

Jones missed three starts this season after suffering that neck injury in Week 5 on the road versus the Dolphins. The 2023 season is one that he and the Giants would like to forget.

He had 884 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions before the Giants' Week 9 game. Per Sports Injury Central, Jones could be done for the rest of this season, given the possible severity of the knee injury.

The Giants entered Week 9 with a record of 2-6 and might shut him down. He signed a massive four-year, $160 million contract extension ahead of this season.

New York took Jones with their first-round pick in the 2019 draft, who took over the legendary Eli Manning in his rookie season.

Since becoming the starting QB, the Giants made the playoffs last season. It looks as though there are calls for the team to look elsewhere at quarterback despite his contract extension.

That seems unlikely, as New York might look to bolster the talent around him. Time will tell whether Jones will start another game this season for the Giants. The quarterback's health is the main priority for the team moving forward.

Has Daniel Jones missed any games previous to this season?

Prior to this season, the quarterback had an ankle sprain in Week 4 of last season against the Bears. Daniel Jones started all 16 games he was in. The 2021 season was rough on the injury front for Jones as he suffered a Grade 1 concussion versus the Cowboys.

Jones suffered a neck injury that ended his season in a game against the Eagles. The former Duke star missed two games in the 2020 season with thigh and ankle injuries. In total, Jones has started 58 of the 59 games he has been in during his NFL career.