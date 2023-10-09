Daniel Jones injury update: Latest on Giants QB for fantasy football Week 6

Daniel Jones left Sunday's blowout loss early. The young quarterback suffered a neck injury and was forced out of action early, although he was struggling for most of the game. This will impact his fantasy standing moving forward, and it could impact his team's chances of turning things around and getting back into the playoffs this year. What is his status at the moment?

Daniel Jones is injured

Daniel Jones injury update

Daniel Jones has been diagnosed with a neck contusion after being removed early in the second half. He slowly walked back to the locker room with trainers and never came out. He was walking under his own power and was able to attend a press conference following the game, so it's not as devastating of an injury as it could have been.

Reports state that this neck contusion is similar to one he suffered in 2021. He only played 11 games that season out of 16 possible. This contusion, per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, is not considered as dangerous as that one was.

Therefore, he's not currently drawing as much concern. The injury is certainly there, but he and the New York Giants appear to have dodged a bullet. His status will be worth monitoring over the week, though.

What happened to Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones dropped back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins. From the blindside, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel came in largely unblocked, taking the former Duke quarterback by surprise. The hit from behind jarred Jones, whose neck bent awkwardly as a result.

The hit forced him out of the game, though it wasn't a particularly violent play. Getting hit without knowing someone's there can cause injury, and that's what occurred here. It was a hard hit, though not worthy of a roughing call. Van Ginkel then proceeded to finish the sack by taking Jones to the ground, and that's when trainers eventually removed Jones from the game.

It was early in the fourth quarter, but the score was out of hand and the outcome was largely decided. There was no reason to try and keep Jones in the game at that point, and the staff didn't. If it was a close game in which they needed their new $40 million quarterback, it might have been a different story.

When will Daniel Jones come back?

Given that it's not a neck sprain, things bode well for Daniel Jones. Neck sprains can take up to six weeks for the pain to cease. Contusions are not as serious, but the pain can linger. It's likely he'll be in some discomfort for a little while.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not this pain will force him out of the lineup. The Giants have a Week 6 date with the Buffalo Bills and they would need Jones to have a chance at winning. It all depends on how he feels.

He needs his neck to go through his progressions and to be able to see and feel pressure coming. If he doesn't, he could get hurt again even worse. He's currently being considered week to week, but no absence has been lined up for him yet.