Daniel Jones Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Colts QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the 2025 NFL season with a resounding 33-8 rout of the Miami Dolphins on the road, snapping an 11-year skid in season openers and introducing new starting quarterback Daniel Jones to the fold.

Ad

Signed to a one-year, $14 million deal in March after being released by the Giants, Jones delivered a statement performance in his Colts debut, completing 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown while adding two rushing scores on 1-yard plunges.

With Anthony Richardson demoted to the bench following preseason struggles and past injuries, Jones appears locked in as QB1—but is he a waiver wire priority for fantasy managers after this hot start?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should I add Daniel Jones for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniel Jones silenced doubters in Week 1 by leading the Colts to points on every first-half drive, a career first across his 70 NFL starts, as he efficiently distributed the ball to weapons like Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce while protecting the football with zero interceptions.

Ad

His mobility shone through with those two short-yardage touchdowns, and he avoided sacks in a Dolphins defense that pressured him just twice, showcasing improved pocket presence under Shane Steichen's scheme. Heading into Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, Jones faces an interesting spot to test himself as the Colts' new starter against a talent-rich defense.

Richardson's benching seems permanent for now, with the Colts' coaching staff praising Jones' preparation and decision-making post-game, reducing the risk of a quick change. However, the former No. 6 overall pick remains a capable backup, so Jones' job isn't ironclad if he stumbles.

Ad

That said, his Week 1 efficiency (87.5 QBR, 8th in the league) makes him a must-add for QB-needy teams, especially in superflex leagues, where streaming a proven veteran in a high-powered offense could yield QB1 numbers. Prioritize him off waivers if available, or consider a lowball trade if rostered.

Daniel Jones fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Daniel Jones, now 28, brings a wealth of experience to Indianapolis after six seasons with the New York Giants, where he amassed 12,205 passing yards, 62 touchdowns, and 46 interceptions across 63 starts, plus 1,903 rushing yards and 15 scores that highlight his dual-threat appeal.

Ad

His tenure included a 2022 playoff run but was marred by injuries and inconsistency, leading to his March 2025 release; the Colts viewed him as a bridge starter to stabilize the position while developing Richardson. In Week 1, Jones posted career highs in first-half passing yards (197) and demonstrated comfort in Steichen's play-action heavy system, which should amplify his strengths.

For the rest of 2025, projections have Jones starting at least 14 games, forecasting 3,800 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 300 rushing yards with four scores—totaling around 320 fantasy points in standard leagues, per Fantasy Pros.

Ad

The Colts' supporting cast, including Pittman (projected 1,100 yards), Jonathan Taylor in the run game, and emerging tight end Tyler Warren, sets him up for success in an AFC South that averaged 22 points allowed to QBs last year.

Long-term, his mobility and arm talent could make him a top-12 option if he stays healthy, but monitor the Richardson timeline as a potential handcuff value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.