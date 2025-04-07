Darius Alexander NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Toledo DT

Addressing the defensive line is one of the most critical pieces in the NFL and Darius Alexander from the Toledo Rockets could help whichever team drafts him. During his five-year career with the Rockets over 58 games, he finished with 127 total tackles (45 solo, 82 assisted) with 9.0 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, one interception (returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery.

Alexander can play on all three downs throughout a drive and use his long arms to dominate at the point of contact. His total score, courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats, was 77 during the NFL combine, which was fifth among defensive tackles.

He was selected as a second-team All-MAC player in 2024. Alexander has the size to play in the NFL and can make a strong initial move into the backfield. However, he needs to improve his footwork because veteran offensive linemen will be able to keep him under control.

While that can all change, there is a surplus of talented defensive linemen at the top of the NFL draft. He could be a top-10 player in terms of raw talent, but Alexander could wind up dropping into the second round.

Let's take a closer look at his best landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft.

Darius Alexander's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

There are a few solid landing spots that Darius Alexander could excel at. However, the need for a starting defensive tackle is limited, especially toward the top of the draft, and a player who is going to be 25 years old already when Week 1 begins.

Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema wrote a mock draft after the NFL combine and had Alexander being taken with the 28th pick by the Washington Commanders.

"Alexander showcased good explosiveness at the combine, much like we saw from him at the Senior Bowl. And after grading like an elite run defender this past season, Alexander has shown over the past month that there is more in the tank for him as a pass rusher. That could be perfect for the Commanders ... I still like this move, even though they drafted Jer'Zhan Newton last season."

The Commanders have Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw at the starting defensive tackle positions with Jer'Zhan Newton and Eddie Goldman as backups. However, getting a talent like Alexander at the end of the first round would be massive. This defense needs to get young pieces on the defensive line after losing Chase Young and Jonathan Allen over the last few seasons.

Other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons also need help on the defensive line, but the Commanders are easily the best fit for Darius Alexander.

