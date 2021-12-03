"I got too much respect for him. I ain't gonna do it" - Darius Leonard explains why he's never going to trash-talk Tom Brady

Over his 22-year NFL career, Tom Brady has faced more than his fair share of fierce, intimidating defenders. Despite their level of in-game hate for each other, Brady’s rival defenders have always had respect for him and his accomplishments.

Even the new generation of NFL defenders have the utmost respect for what Tom Brady has accomplished in his illustrious NFL career. This includes Darius Leonard, star linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts.

On a recent episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts, Leonard disclosed just how much respect he has for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Darius Leonard explains why he will not trash-talk Tom Brady.

For those that may not know, Darius Leonard is the 26-year-old star and unquestioned leader of the defense for the Indianapolis Colts. In just his fourth season, Leonard is a three-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, and was the 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Last Sunday, as Leonard's Colts took on Brady's Buccaneers, Leonard created a turnover by punching the football out of the hands of Chris Godwin.

Leonard, speaking with a teammate, went on to explain why he did not perform his typical celebration after creating the fumble.

"I got the punch-out, right? So, you know how I always go celebrate. He's right here, you know how I talk s---. I said, ain't gonna do it. I got too much respect for him. I ain't gonna do it."

The "he" that Leonard was referring to was none other than Tom Brady. Leonard's respect for the G.O.A.T. reverberates well beyond trash-talking.

As for the game, the Buccaneers were able to defeat the Colts by a score of 38-31 in a game with a thrilling finish. The Colts entered the third quarter with a 24-14 lead.

Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes in the first half alone. However, the second half saw the Buccaneers storm back with the help of running back Leonard Fournette.

The former LSU star had a total of four touchdowns during Sunday's pivotal matchup. But the star of the final drive was, once again, Tom Brady.

With 3:29 remaining in the game and a tied score of 31, Brady proceeded to methodically drive his team down the field to get into scoring position. Although Fournette ultimately scored the game-winning score on a 28-yard touchdown run, it was Brady who put the team in position to win.

The Buccaneers are now 8-3 and first in the NFC South division. The Colts are 6-6 and fighting to remain in playoff contention.

