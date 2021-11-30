Recent report suggests not all is well between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the most accomplished player in the history of the NFL. His team just won a big game on the road versus the Indianapolis Colts 38-31. Brady went 25 of 34 for 226 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception in the game.

As much fun as he is having on the field, is it the only fun the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB can have?

Tensions between Brady and Gisele Bündchen?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since February 2009 and have two children together. However, could there be trouble in paradise for the couple?

The magazine Life & Style uncovered that the Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly barred from participating in any festivities. After the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs last year in the Super Bowl, there was a massive boat procession along the Hillsborough River. One of the more memorable things was that the three-time league MVP looked intoxicated, and Bündchen was upset. A source said:

“Gisele wants her husband on his best behavior at all times, especially when she’s not with him.”

Bündchen has given Brady a list of rules to help her husband when out in public. One rule forbids the three-time All-Pro from having a wild outing with his buddies. An insider summarizes the following:

“She knows that when Tom drinks, he lets his guard down, so she’s forbidden him from going wild and boozing it up with his friends.”

Brady previously discussed his tipsy display at the Super Bowl celebration. He admitted to not being all there, stating, “There was not a lot going through my mind.” He went on to say that throwing the Lombardi trophy was “not smart for a couple of reasons,” specifically the risks of getting it from the river as the trophy has seriously sharpened edges.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Drunk Tom Brady fall off his TB12 diet and pulled the 🤞 to Antoine Winfield.



Drunk Tom Brady fall off his TB12 diet and pulled the 🤞 to Antoine Winfield.https://t.co/DdueoBOUWy

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Gisele Bündchen may have rules for her 44-year-old husband, something must be said for what she does when he is playing football. Bündchen is taking care of their children and only wants to protect her husband’s image. He can have fun but not too much fun. Hopefully, all is well with the couple of 12 years because they are a winning team.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce? Yes No 0 votes so far