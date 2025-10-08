Darius Slayton injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Giants WR for Week 6 fantasy football?

Darius Slayton was seemingly due for an uptick in targets and receptions with Malik Nabers out of the equation. However, the wide receiver has run into his own injury troubles. Should fantasy football managers be concerned with the new developments with Slayton? Here's a look at the situation and how it pertains to fantasy football.

According to an update report posted by ESPN on Oct. 8, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler received news that Slayton will miss the Week 6 tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. Without Slayton, managers now know they cannot rely on the receiver.

As such, placing him on IR for Week 6 is the logical response. However, for managers who don't have space on their IR, the question becomes much more complicated. The logical follow-up question is whether to drop him entirely.

If Wan'Dale Robinson is available on the waiver wire, it makes sense to swap the two out. However, if he is unavailable, it raises the question of whether it's time to go in another direction. With the Eagles-Giants scheduled to square off on Thursday Night Football, there's not much time to consider one's options.

Darius Slayton fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Darius Slayton at Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Darius Slayton is due to miss the game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury. Aside from a season-ending injury, the type of injury plaguing Slayton is the next worst-case scenario. Hamstrings can plague a player for an entire season.

For the most part, one doesn't know how healed one's hamstring is, because the only way to know is to play at game speed. However, playing at game speed for an extended period of time can essentially only happen in games. Hamstrings can feel healed until they're not, making it quite difficult to predict.

With Malik Nabers missing the season, Slayton appeared to be a quality option. However, he has multiple factors holding him back this year. First, there's the injury. Second, there's the existential reality that he is on an offense with a rookie quarterback.

Jaxson Dart has yet to throw for 250 yards in a contest, having thrown for 111 yards in his debut and 202 yards in his second game. With so few yards to go around, there might be a clear ceiling on what Slayton can do if he gets healthy.

Slayton's ceiling is likely to be a one-week play and sit option during the bye season.

