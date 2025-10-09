  • home icon
  Darius Slayton injury update: Will Giants WR be available for Week 6 TNF vs Eagles?

Darius Slayton injury update: Will Giants WR be available for Week 6 TNF vs Eagles?

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 09, 2025 14:29 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Darius Slayton injury update: Will Giants WR be available for Week 6 TNF vs Eagles? (Source: Getty)

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a poor game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 5. He caught just three catches out of six targets for 31 yards, dropped a pass and fumbled a received pass late in the first half. Things turned from bad to worse for the veteran receiver in the fourth quarter as he suffered a hamstring injury that prompted him leave the game.

Slayton missed Giants practice this week due to the injury, and on Tuesday, he was reported to be limping severely in the team's locker room.

Since the Giants have a short turnaround this week, they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, It has appeared doubtful all week that Slayton will be able to recover from the injury in time to play.

With the Giants already missing WR1 Malik Nabers to a season-ending ACL injury, let's find out below if Slayton will also be sidelined for Thursday's game against a divisional rival.

Will Darius Slayton play in Week 6 vs. the Denver Broncos on TNF?

The New York Giants will be without Darius Slayton on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring injury. Slayton missed each of the team's three practice sessions held this week before he was ultimately ruled out on Wednesday.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, coach Brian Daboll hinted that Slayton could have had a chance to play if the Giants weren't playing in a short week.

Slayton's next chance to play will come on Oct. 19, when the Giants travel to play the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

Due to the absence of Slayton and Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson will be the Giants' WR1 on Thursday. It is also expected that Jalin Hyatt and rookie Beaux Collins would play larger roles.

While Slayton will miss out, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who has been sidelined for the last two games due to a shoulder injury, will provide the Giants a boost in the ground game. Tracy had three straight limited practice appearances this week and is no longer listed as injured for Thursday's game.

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football?

The NFL Week 6 schedule opens with the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants facing off at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

The game will not be televised by any national TV network, but viewers may watch it live on Amazon Prime Video, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET. Al Michaels and color analyst Kirk Herbstreit will provide game commentary from the booth, while Kaylee Hartung will handle sideline reporting.

Week 6 TNF Game info:

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

