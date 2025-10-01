Darius Slayton or Wan'Dale Robinson Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson are intriguing options for fantasy managers after Malik Nabers went down with a torn ACL that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. The New York Giants are fresh off winning the first game of their 2025 NFL season against the LA Chargers, and they're now eager to extend their good moment against the New Orleans Saints.

Slayton and Robinson could benefit from going against a team that struggles to put up with wide receivers. They are winless and enter Week 5 with little chance to shine and stop opposing wideouts.

Darius Slayton vs. Wan'Dale Robinson: Who should you start?

Darius Slayton fantasy outlook for Week 5

Darius Slayton has had a solid start to the season, catching nine passes on 12 targets for 135 yards. He has carried the ball twice for 17 yards, but has yet to find the end zone.

The Saints allow 21.50 yards to the wide receiver position per game, which is a good sign for either of these guys. Slayton is projected to score 9.5 fantasy points this week, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, broken down into 3.3 receptions, 49.0 yards and 0.2 touchdowns.

Robinson is the best option.

Wan'Dale Robinson fantasy outlook for Week 5

Wan'Dale Robinson was the Giants' WR2 last season, right behind Malik Nabers. He rose to the occasion many times when the former LSU star had an off day. This season, he has been targeted 27 times, catching 18 passes for 237 and one touchdown.

Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer projects Robinson to score 12.6 fantasy points, broken down into 5.9 receptions for 50.9 yards and 0.2 touchdowns. With Jaxson Dart under center, the Giants could get a new spark and win their second consecutive game against a weaker team.

Darius Slayton vs. Wan'Dale Robinson final verdict

The Giants should be in the market for a new wide receiver to replace Malik Nabers. They still have over a month to find the best alternative. Meanwhile, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson should step up while the front office makes up its mind.

Taking everything into account, Robinson is the best option to start in fantasy football Week 5. Robinson was the best partner for Malik Nabers last year and he has been a popular target to start the season.

He only caught three passes for 14 yards against the Chargers, but that shouldn't be the rule for the Kentucky product.

