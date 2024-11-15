Darnell Mooney fantasy outlook: Should I drop Falcons WR for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Darnell Mooney appeared on Thursday's injury report with an Achilles issue after being absent from Wednesday's list. However, fantasy managers shouldn’t panic just yet, as there’s no sign of a significant setback. Participation in Friday’s practice would likely erase any concerns about his availability for Week 11.

The Falcons receiver has transformed into a fantasy force this season. He sits as WR18 in points per game. He has also posted WR2 or better numbers in three straight weeks.

Mooney has seized a 22.4% target share and an eye-catching 38.4% share of air yards. Last week showcased his growing role when he grabbed Cousins' attention on five of the first eight passes. This included an explosive 33-yard catch that set up the offense at the one-yard line.

When pressure mounts on Cousins, Mooney becomes a game-changer, as per Pro Football Network. Under pressure scenarios, he's snagged 11 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 21 targets.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

His projected 15.1 PPR points this week, including 5.4 receptions for 71.9 yards and 0.4 touchdowns, reflects his reliable role in Atlanta's offense. Mooney has five games of 105+ air yards in his past seven outings.

Should you hold or fold Darnell Mooney in Week 11?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

The matchup against the Denver Broncos brings specific challenges. The Broncos rank first in blitz rate and fourth in pressure rate, as per FantasyPros. They have contained receivers to the 12th-fewest fantasy points and eighth-fewest receiving yards per game.

However, dropping Mooney would mean sacrificing significant value. Beyond his WR2 production, he ranks tenth in deep targets among all receivers. He has also secured four red zone targets in his last six games. His 2.12 yards per route run and 30.2% first-read share demonstrate his role in Atlanta's passing attack.

Unless your roster boasts elite receivers or you're facing a must-win situation requiring immediate production, keeping Mooney makes strategic sense. While the Falcons might lean on their ground game and Kyle Pitts this week, Mooney's proven reliability and big-play potential make him a valuable asset for the fantasy playoff push.

