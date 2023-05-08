Darnell Washington 40 time: Is Steelers TE faster than Dalton Kincaid?

Yes. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is faster than Buffalo Bill's new TE Dalton Kincaid. Washington ran a 4.64 seconds 40-yard dash, which is phenomenal considering his height and sheer size. On the other hand, the shorter Kincaid ran the 40 in 4.71 seconds.

The difference might not look huge, but it's important to note that Darnell Washington is a massive 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds. Dalton Kincaid comes in at 6-4 and 246 pounds. Both prospects have earned rookie contracts, and we will be looking forward to their matchups in the coming seasons.

Darnell Washington's player profile

Georgia Bulldog Darnell Washington is one of the most unique rookies in the National Football League. He comes into the league with quite the player profile. Washington is a tight end with ultra-rare size and power at the point of attack to help level defensive edges in his way.

Despite his inexperience, Washington can effectively move defenders when he is centered on his block. He must improve his hand usage and footwork, as NFL defenders will slip away from his clutches more quickly if he's unsound. Darnell Washington could become an elite run blocker with better technique, and observing his career will be mighty fun.

His biggest strengths are:

Able to adjust to skewed throws and catch in congestion.

Creates a significant advantage near the goal line.

Massive frame and shredded physique.

Mismatches linebackers at the point of attack.

Pure power to torque and displace defender.

His most apparent flaws are:

Gets into blocks with broad hands.

Stiff-kneed and limited speed to attack the seam.

Unable to break off routes underneath.

Dalton Kincaid's player profile

Former University of Utah TE Dalton Kincaid is a much more polished prospect heading into the NFL. Kincaid is a silky smooth route runner with the play speed and athleticism to cause mismatches against lesser coverage. His stellar ball skills and sticky hands allow him to snag contested throws in his stride.

Kincaid needs to gain the play strength and technique to work in line but can handle decent blocking in space occasionally. He will need to get used to a more physical brand of coverage in the NFL, but he should blossom into a weapon.

His biggest strengths are:

Fluid athlete with an impressive catch radius.

Gets into routes with a good initial burst.

Hands are sticky and sure through contact.

Has enough speed to threaten vertically and across the field.

Makes well-timed moves for jump-ball victories.

His most apparent flaws are:

Physical defenders can slow his routes.

Struggles to stay connected to a block for long.

Very limited as a run blocker.

