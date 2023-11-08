Darren Waller injury update: Latest on Giants TE for Fantasy Football Week 10

Once again, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller finds himself dealing with a significant injury. He was out last week in a brutal loss for the team, and fantasy managers and fans of the team are wondering if and when he will be able to play for them. Here's the latest update.

Darren Waller is injured again

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Darren Waller's injury report

Darren Waller had been on and off of the injury report all year long, but he'd been mostly active. That streak of fairly good health came to an end in Week 8, as the tight end suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of his matchup. He did not return and did not play in Week 9 either. Now, he's officially been placed on Injured Reserve.

That doesn't bod well for a player who has dealt with serious injuries for most of his career. The star-tight end has often had trouble getting and staying healthy, and this could prove to be a major setback.

What happened to Darren Waller?

Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8. He was taken out of the game and eventually ruled out. That hamstring injury kept him out of practice during the lead-up to Week 9, and he was unable to play that week. Now, he's on IR and while his season isn't expected to be over, it could very well be.

Waller was one of the best tight ends in the league with the Raiders last year. He was a proven talent that was a bit of a diamond in the rough. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed him at nearly every turn. They have cropped up again and will rob him of extensive time in 2023.

When will Darren Waller come back?

Darren Waller was officially placed on Injured Reserve after the Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The star tight end will be out for at least four weeks with his hamstring injury. He cannot be activated until Week 14 at the earliest. That's a best-case scenario.

Given how serious the injury is, he may not be active until a week or two after that. If he can't rehab well and the season is completely and totally lost, the Giants may opt to shut down the tight end to prevent anything worse from happening. Regardless, he cannot return for four more weeks at the bare minimum.

He missed the vast majority of the 2022 season, unable to get on the field despite many attempts at a return. He played less than half of the Raiders' games, and they decided to trade him to the Giants for a mid-round pick.

Darren Waller is on Injured Reserve

The Giants have struggled to get Daniel Jones a threat in the passing game, someone who can be relied upon to get open and make plays. They had hoped that Waller would be that, but he hasn't been able to be consistent or healthy and that isn't changing for the next month at least.