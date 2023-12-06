Darren Waller injury update: Latest on Giants TE for Fantasy Football Week 14

Darren Waller was acquired by the New York Giants prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season to provide them with a much-needed weapon in their passing game. In the first half of this year, Waller turned in solid fantasy football production, ranking among the top 15 tight ends in four of his first eight games. This includes three of his past four games before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8.

The star tight end has yet to appear in another game since then, missing each of the past five weeks recovering from his hamstring injury. Following the Giants' bye last week, he could potentially make a return for their Week 14 game.

Darren Waller injury update

Darren Waller

Since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8 against the New York Jets, Darren Waller has been on the injured reserve list. He has reportedly been unable to practice in any formsince that occurred, but that apparently changed in Week 14. He reportedly ran routes for the New York Giants during a workout session on Tuesday.

Despite his progress this week, Waller will not be activated for their Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers, acording to coach Brian Daboll. The reported plan is to increase his activity this week with the goal of having him formally return to practice for their Week 15 preparations.

What happened to Darren Waller?

Unfortunately for the veteran tight end, Waller has an extensive injury history, especially with his hamstring. This was always a risk when the Giants acquired him and it flared up in Week 8 against the Jets. The encouraging news is that the issue is not believed to be season-ending and he is allegedly nearing a return in the coming weeks.

Prior to running routes on Tuesday in Week 14, Waller has apparently been unable to practice at all for the Giants. His increased activity following their bye week suggests that he has made significant progress with his hamstring injury. The Giants' offenses has severely struggled this season, so he could potentially be a huge addition for the final weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

When will Darren Waller return?

With Waller already ruled out for the Giants' Week 14 contest against the Packers, his next opportunity to return to action will come next week against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants will first need to open his 21-day practice window at some point to return from the injured reserve list, which they have not done yet.

Daniel Bellinger will likely continue to fill in for Waller until he eventually makes his return. The Giants, as well as his fantasy football managers, are hoping that will come in Week 15. The 2023 fantasy football playoffs begin in most leagues next week, so he can provide a major boost to any roster that stashed him, as well as for the Giants' potential push for a wild card spot this year.

