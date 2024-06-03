  • NFL
  Darren Waller replacements: Can Giants replace TE with dwindling list of free agents?

Darren Waller replacements: Can Giants replace TE with dwindling list of free agents?

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 03, 2024 18:08 GMT
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Darren Waller replacements for Giants

Darren Waller has reportedly been debating his retirement ahead of the 2024 NFL season. While he is still only 31 years old, his concerning injury history may have something to do with his apparent debate of whether or not he wants to return for another season with the New York Giants.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Waller hasn't attended any of the Giants' voluntary workouts during the offseason so far as he contemplates his decision. He also reported that the star tight end is expected to make an announcement about his future in the NFL prior to the mandatory mini camp portion of the offseason, which is set to begin next week for the Giants.

While the final word is expected to come from Waller himself, Raanan explained that multiple sources around the franchise have told ESPN that the Giants are expecting him to retire this year. This puts them in a difficult situation for their tight end position as the list of free agents is dwindling and the 2024 NFL draft has already been completed.

Exploring Giants' free agent TE options if Darren Waller retires

Darren Waller
Darren Waller

Darren Waller was expected to be a major contributor for the New York Giants' offense this season, but they may need to start making other plans. They have begun to add depth to the position when they drafted Theo Johnson, while also signing Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz in free agency.

The new additions will join Daniel Bellinger, Tyree Jackson and Lawrence Cager on their current roster entering their mini camps in the 2024 NFL offseason. While they already have several options in replacing Darren Waller, all of them are relatively unproven when it comes to potentially being a full-time starter.

The issue with Waller waiting this long into the offseason to make a decision is that the list of the free agent options that are still available this year is depleted. Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis each have experience serving as full-time starters, but they are both at the back ends of their careers and haven't been starters for several years now.

One potential option that could make sense for the Giants is Logan Thomas, who was recently released by their rivals, the Washington Commanders. He has started 27 games across the past two years, and while he doesn't have the upside of Darren Waller, he can at least bring some starting experience to the Giants' tight ends. If they don't bring someone else in, it's likely Bellinger will get the first opportunity to be their starter.






