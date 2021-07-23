Davante Adams contract: How much is the Packers WR's salary?

First, it was franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now, it's star wide receiver Davante Adams who is at odds with the Green Bay Packers front office.

News broke today that contract talks between Adams and the Packers have come to a grinding halt. The two sides had been working on a contract extension for the four-time Pro Bowl wideout for months, but it looks like the negotiations have hit a wall.

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

This adds further woe to Green Bay Packers fans who are already reeling from Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Lambeau Field. It would border on the unforgivable for Packers fans to see both Rodgers and Adams exit the franchise during or after this season.

Davante Adams' contract situation

This season is the final year of the four-year, $58 million contract Adams signed with the Green Bay Packers in December 2017. The deal included a $18 million signing bonus, $30 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $14.5 million.

This year, the Packers receiver is set to earn a base salary of $12,25 million and a roster bonus of $411,765, while carrying a salary cap hit of $16,761,764 and a dead cap value of just $3.6 million.

Adams expects a big raise

The 28-year-old led the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season and has earned approximately $49.2 million during his NFL career so far.

DeAndre Hopkins is the highest paid receiver in the league, making an average salary of $27.2 million, while Adams ranks 18th. The 2020 first-team All-Pro considers himself the best receiver in the league and expects to be paid like it moving forward.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams proved near impossible to stop last season. The Packers' lead wideout recorded 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the franchise reach another NFC Championship game.

Adams is facing the same battle every soon-to-be free agent faces in Green Bay: a lack of commitment from the franchise to fork out massive contracts. Reports of the franchise offering to make Rodgers the highest paid player in the NFL this year and beyond will have only served to unsettle Adams.

Adams a staunch supporter of Rodgers

Davante Adams has publicly supported his quarterback Aaron Rodgers since the QB's situation became public during this year’s NFL Draft.

He recently told Fox Sports:

"I'll be there and I'll be ready to rock," he said. "Hopefully, Aaron will be there as well and if he's not, we're gonna get going. Like I said in the press recently, I back him and I support him whatever he does. It's just kind of how we get down. We've always had each other's backs since I first got here. Like I said, (I'm) praying that he comes back, but if not, I'll be there and I'll be working."

The Packers WR receiver sent out a cryptic tweet in May that many assumed was in relation to the Rodgers drama in Green Bay.

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

As things stand, Adams has not asked for a trade and is expected to report to Packers training camp next week.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha