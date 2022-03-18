"Davante Adams was like a brother to Aaron Rodgers, so this trade makes sense" - NFL fans troll Packers for losing star WR to Raiders

Davante Adams is now officially a Raider. Thursday night, the deal was made public as the wide receiver joins a loaded AFC West. The former Packers player had earlier refused to play on the franchise tag for the team in the 2022 NFL season.

While the wide receiver shared a good relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adams decided to take his talents to Sin City, where he'll now team up with his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

This means that the Packers are now without a WR1. And despite their best efforts to hold on to Adams, it just wasn't enough as it has been his lifelong dream to be a Raider.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he'll sign in Las Vegas. Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders.

NFL fans, though, were quick to rub it into the face of the Packers, who have now lost arguably the best wide receiver in the league. And as Steve Palazzolo pointed out, it ultimately boiled down to Adams choosing between Rodgers and Carr.

Steve Palazzolo @PFF_Steve Davante Adams chose Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers

Mike Beauvais took it one step further by taking a dig at Rodgers, who has had quite a year. The quarterback's estranged relationship with his family and, especially, brother Jordan Rodgers has been talked about for years, and Beauvais couldn't help but remind us about it.

Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais Davante Adams was like a brother to Aaron Rodgers, so this trade makes sense.

Another Twitter user drew attention to the social media post, which was the talk of the town before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The post, of course, being referred to is Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams' coordinated attempt to signal last season being their last dance.

Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams literally told us with all due respect

Bears fans were especially delighted with the move as they now no longer have to see Davante Adams prance into their endzone twice a year.

Bears Nation @BearsNationCHI Not having to watch Davante Adams absolutely torment the #Bears secondary twice a year 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

Another Vikings fan was happy to see the two-time All-Pro leave their division. With Adams now gone, the fan agreed that the wide receiver is indeed a generational talent.

Purple FTW! Podcast @PurpleForTheWin



Now that Davante Adams isn't a Packer, I can finally say that I respect the hell out of his game and he should be a future Hall of Famer. Instead of saying he'd be lucky to make the #Vikings practice squad.

One Raiders fan went as far as to say that the Adams trade was by far their greatest in franchise history.

With reports of Adams buying a house in Las Vegas doing the rounds earlier, fans speculated that this could signal a trade to the Raiders. At least this time, it seems that the Twitter investigators were right.

Evan Groat @Egroat5 Shit Raiders Twitter was right, Davante Adams buying a house in Vegas really did mean something. I'll take the L on that one Raiders Twitter! Nothing but love you know that.

One fan, though, felt that the league would miss out on ever seeing the fireworks on display whenever Adams and Rodgers took to the field.

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection will always be one of the best we will ever see.

Despite his recent success with the Packers, some believe that the wide receiver doesn't deserve to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. But Eli Berkovits was quick to shut down that debate.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL



Seeing WAY too many people against making Davante Adams the highest-paid WR in the NFL and I truly don't get it. He's far and away the best WR in the league and deserves to be paid as such.

Davante Adams' Raiders contract makes him highest-paid WR in NFL history

The Raiders parted ways with a first and second 2022 draft pick to land Davante Adams. And they made sure to pay their latest recruit handsomely by making him the highest pair wideout in NFL history.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster. Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average.

Adams' new five-year, $141.25 million contract will get paid roughly $28.25 million a season. The new deal sees him eclipse DeAndre Hopkins' Cardinals contract, which bags him $27.25 a year.

