"Davante Adams was like a brother to Aaron Rodgers, so this trade makes sense" - NFL fans troll Packers for losing star WR to Raiders

Davante Adams is now officially a Raider. Thursday night, the deal was made public as the wide receiver joins a loaded AFC West. The former Packers player had earlier refused to play on the franchise tag for the team in the 2022 NFL season.
While the wide receiver shared a good relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adams decided to take his talents to Sin City, where he'll now team up with his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.
This means that the Packers are now without a WR1. And despite their best efforts to hold on to Adams, it just wasn't enough as it has been his lifelong dream to be a Raider.
NFL fans, though, were quick to rub it into the face of the Packers, who have now lost arguably the best wide receiver in the league. And as Steve Palazzolo pointed out, it ultimately boiled down to Adams choosing between Rodgers and Carr.
Mike Beauvais took it one step further by taking a dig at Rodgers, who has had quite a year. The quarterback's estranged relationship with his family and, especially, brother Jordan Rodgers has been talked about for years, and Beauvais couldn't help but remind us about it.
Another Twitter user drew attention to the social media post, which was the talk of the town before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The post, of course, being referred to is Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams' coordinated attempt to signal last season being their last dance.
Bears fans were especially delighted with the move as they now no longer have to see Davante Adams prance into their endzone twice a year.
Another Vikings fan was happy to see the two-time All-Pro leave their division. With Adams now gone, the fan agreed that the wide receiver is indeed a generational talent.
One Raiders fan went as far as to say that the Adams trade was by far their greatest in franchise history.
With reports of Adams buying a house in Las Vegas doing the rounds earlier, fans speculated that this could signal a trade to the Raiders. At least this time, it seems that the Twitter investigators were right.
One fan, though, felt that the league would miss out on ever seeing the fireworks on display whenever Adams and Rodgers took to the field.
Despite his recent success with the Packers, some believe that the wide receiver doesn't deserve to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. But Eli Berkovits was quick to shut down that debate.
Davante Adams' Raiders contract makes him highest-paid WR in NFL history
The Raiders parted ways with a first and second 2022 draft pick to land Davante Adams. And they made sure to pay their latest recruit handsomely by making him the highest pair wideout in NFL history.
Adams' new five-year, $141.25 million contract will get paid roughly $28.25 million a season. The new deal sees him eclipse DeAndre Hopkins' Cardinals contract, which bags him $27.25 a year.
Q. Can Packers make it to a Super Bowl without Adams?
Yes
No