Former quarterback David Carr started his career with the Houston Texans and went on to play for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers.

David is the older brother of Derek Carr, who currently plays as the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. In his eleven seasons in the NFL, he has recorded 14,452 passing yards, 65 touchdowns, 71 interceptions, with a pass completion percentage of 59.7.

David Carr had an outstanding run in his collegiate program, where he played for the Fresno State Bulldogs. He had a promising career in the NFL, but in the later years, he couldn't hold on to what he had achieved in his college career.

However, he has had a long run in the NFL and his total career earnings with the four teams were $40,000,000.

The Houston Texans drafted him as the 1st overall pick in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft. He signed a 7-year, $46.2 million contract with Houston in April, 2002. After playing for five years, Carr was released by the Texans in 2007.

He then signed a 2-year, $6.2 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, but they released him the following year. He signed a 1 year, $800k contract with the New York Giants in 2008. In 2009, David Carr signed a 1-year, $2 million contract extension with the Giants.

In 2010, the San Francisco 49ers acquired him for 2-year, $6.25 million. He played with the 49ers for one year and then returned to the Giants in 2011. He played with the Giants for three more years, and after the 2013 season, he took the decision to retire from the league.

David Carr’s Early Life

David Carr was raised in Fresno, California, and went to Kastner Intermediate School in the Clovis Unified district. Carr started out as the quarterback for the Clovis Unified Kastner football team while he was in middle school.

Carr's innate skills for the role were immediately on full show. He went on to break multiple California D-I middle school records while playing quarterback for the Kastner Thunderbirds of Clovis Unified.

David started attending Stockdale High School after his family relocated to Bakersfield, California. He started off there as the Stockdale Mustangs' quarterback. He was exceptional in the position once again, illuminating the defenses of the opposition with both his arm and legs.

David Carr opted to continue playing football at the collegiate level after finishing high school in 1999. He was actively courted by prestigious institutions along the entire West Coast, but Fresno State was where his heart truly resided.

After red-shirting his freshman year in 1999, he played his next two seasons with the team before opting out of his senior year to participate in the 2002 NFL draft.

In his debut season as a college starter, Carr completed 194 of 316 passes for a total of 2,338 yards and 18 touchdowns. In the 2001 season, he completed 344 passes on 533 attempts, recording a staggering total of 4,839 yards and 46 touchdowns.

