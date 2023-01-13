Jerod Mayo career earnings and contract details in the NFL

Jerod Mayo is a former linebacker for the New England Patriots and played between 2008 and 2015. Mayo currently serves as the inside linebackers coach for the Patriots.

In his eight seasons with the Patriots, he has recorded 803 tackles, 11 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 19 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions.

He won a Super Bowl XLIX, made it to the Pro Bowl twice (2010 and 2012), and to the first All-Pro team in 2010. Jerod Mayo was also named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008. Jerod has had a successful NFL run and has played exclusively with the Patriots his entire career.

The Patriots drafted the former linebacker as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft. In July 2004, he signed a 5 year $18.9 million contract with New England. Then, in 2011, Mayo signed a 5 year, $48.5 million extension with the team. He agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million restructured contract with New England in 2015, clearing the $4.1875 million 2015 cap. The Patriots voided the 2016-17 contract years, making him a free agent, and clearing $7M in 2016 cap space. His total NFL career earnings amount to $42,387,500.

Soon after his release from the team, Jerod Mayo retired from professional football in February 2016.

Jared Mayo's best season in the NFL came in 2010 when he recorded 174 tackles, two sacks, three fumbles recovered, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and five quarterback hits.

Jerod Mayo's early years

Jerod Mayo was originally from Hampton, Virginia. He played as linebacker and running back at Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, where he earned three football letters.

He was rated as a four-star prospect and the 11th-best outside linebacker in the country. After finishing high school, he had offers from North Carolina State, Purdue, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, but he rejected them all and decided to play for the University of Tennessee.

Jerod also has a younger brother named Deron Mayo, who is also a former professional footballer. Deron played as a linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL.

From 2004 to 2007, Mayo was a member of the Tennessee Volunteers' football squad. He red-shirted the 2004 campaign before making six weak-side outside linebacker appearances and recording 13 tackles in 2005.

In his next three seasons, Mayo had 236 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass defended.

