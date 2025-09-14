David Montgomery or D'Andre Swift: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Two running backs will be facing off against their former teams when David Montgomery faces off against D'Andre Swift. Here's which one of them is a better pick to use in weekly lineups.
Is David Montgomery a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
David Montgomery has been extremely consistent in fantasy football during his NFL career, finishing as the RB25 or better in all six of his seasons so far. This includes RB18 and RB13 finishes in his past two years with the Detroit Lions, despite mostly serving as a secondary option to Jahmyr Gibbs in their offense.
The veteran was busy again last week to open the 2025 season, receiving 15 touches, though he only turned them into 43 scrimmage yards. His worklaod appears to be safe, despite the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson during the offseason. This means he should be a reliable option against the Chicago Bears' defense this week.
Is D'Andre Swift a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
D'Andre Swift is an other example of a running back who has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his NFL career. He has finished as the RB23 or better in each of his five seasons so far, including a RB19 finish in his debut campaign with the Chicago Bears last year.
The franchise made a major change by hiring Johnson to be their new head coach after he previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Swift played in his system there, which may have beneifted him last week, as he dominated the backfield workload in their opening game of the season. He played in 81% of the snaps and received 20 touches, giving him plent yof upside this week.
Should I start David Montgomery or D'Andre Swift in Week 2 fantasy football?
D'Andre Swift is the recommended running back to use in Week 2 fantasy football lineups over David Montgomery. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predcits that he will score more than an additional fantasy point in PPR leagues, mostly due to his superior receiving projections.
Both running backs appear to have a relatively safe floor this week, but Swift will enter the contest with a higher ceiling. He was the clear workhorse for the Bears last week, with Kyle Monangai receiving just one touch, while Montgomery continues to play Jahmyr Gibbs for the Lions.
