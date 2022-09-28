David Montgomery injury update & fantasy outlook: 2022 NFL season

David Montgomery has been a reliable performer both for the Chicago Bears and for fantasy owners. He entered this season with 119 targets across the past two campaigns, averaging 4.95 per game. He recorded nearly 100 receptions and 739 yards through the air. Over the same period, he has had more than 20 touches and opportunities per game.

In 2021, Montgomery rushed 225 times for 849 yards and eight touchdowns and saw 75% of the running back snaps. With Luke Getsy as the new offensive coordinator (someone who likes to mix and match his plays), 60% is expected for this season.

There is also the added factor of Justin Fields being a mobile quarterback who the Chicago Bears are using to run the ball. That limits the fantasy output for Bears running backs even more. Montgomery's output dropped from 20.4 rushes per game without Fields to 15.6 with him. Considering that Fields is now the first-choice starter and Getsy is looking to implement his ideas, Montgomery's output is expected to suffer.

In the Week 3 game against the Houston Texans, David Montgomery injured his ankle and knee. This could potentially cause him to miss the coming week. As of now, his injuries are being monitored day-to-day and his return is unpredictable.

Week 4 Fantasy Predictions for David Montgomery

Matt Eberflus, the Chicago head coach, was coy when asked about Montgomery's injury update and did not divulge any details. Their next game is against the New York Giants, a team who likes to keep the ball on the ground.

Adam Jahns @adamjahns Bears coach Matt Eberflus clarifies that RB David Montgomery has an ankle injury. He called him day-to-day again. Bears coach Matt Eberflus clarifies that RB David Montgomery has an ankle injury. He called him day-to-day again.

If Montgomery is unable to make the squad, Khalil Herbert will find himself again thrust into greater duties. Herbert had 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. Hence, it would be wise to get Herbert on the team, who is now a borderline RB1 in fantasy terms. Herbert is generally on top of the waiver wire for most teams wherever he is available.

Khalil Herbert relieved Montgomery last season as well, and whenever he got an extended run, he exceeded expectations. He records double-digit fantasy points whenever he sees regular action. But factoring in the same challenges with the new offensive coordinator and Justin Field's running game, his output might be lower than expected this season.

Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL #Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they received positive news on RB David Montgomery’s “lower leg” injury. Says he’s day to day. #Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they received positive news on RB David Montgomery’s “lower leg” injury. Says he’s day to day.

That said, the latest reports indicate that David Montgomery might start Week 4 anyhow. At this moment in time, there is just no way of knowing.

